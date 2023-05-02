Turf & Burn: Episode 7

On this episode of Turf & Burn, co-hosts Caroline and Dylan dive into massive NHL playoff upsets, including the Florida Panthers beating the NHL record setting Boston Bruins in Game 7, the Toronto Maple Leafs finally overcoming their first round playoff drought by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Seattle Kraken becoming the first franchise in NHL history to earn its first ever series win against the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche. They also forecast winners for the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs before recapping NBA playoffs, including Steph Curry’s dominant 50 point game 7 against the Sacramento Kings and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s comments post Bucks-Heat series loss. The two close out the episode with NFL content by analyzing the Aaron Rodgers trade to the New York Jets, Lamar Jackson’s contract extension, and major moves at the 2023 draft notably from the Houston Texans.