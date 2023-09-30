Turf & Burn: Justice for Kirk Cousins

The NFL spreadsheet win-loss record is looking rough for Caroline, but at least the Texans won last week! But first, Dylan and Caroline kick off the episode discussing the tight MLB playoff race between the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, and Seattle Mariners and who will make it in. Then, the two recap the historical 70 point Dolphins win over the Broncos, Thursday night Lions versus Packers game, and they preview upcoming matchups, notably the Chiefs versus Jets, which may feature another Taylor Swift NFL game visit. Finally, the duo discuss the Damian Lillard 3 team trade to the Milwaukee Bucks, F1, and Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy’s injury.