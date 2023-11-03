Meet the new players: Men’s basketball recruits

Rowan Brumbaugh G | Freshman

Rowan Brumbaugh returns to his hometown after redshirting for the 2022-23 season at the University of Texas. An ESPN Top 100 prospect in high school, the D.C. native blended his pass-first mindset, scoring ability, and impressive handles to separate himself as a must-see player in this year’s Kenner League, where he was awarded the 2023 Championship MVP. Brumbaugh should be an exciting player to watch out for this season.

Jayden Epps G | Sophomore

Jayden Epps could be in for a breakout season under Ed Cooley, whose Providence Friars he committed to at one point in 2021. Before transferring to Georgetown, Epps spent one season with Illinois, where he averaged 9.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 41.4 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from three. While he went through an up-and-down first year, including a late-season concussion, there’s no denying Epps’s ability to create his own offense and score from multiple levels of the floor. If he can leverage this scoring ability and improve his passing, Epps can be a difference-maker for the Hoyas this season.

Drew Fielder F/C | Freshman

Four-star Drew Fielder hails from Boise, Idaho, and followed Cooley to Georgetown after an initial commitment to Providence. Rated as ESPN’s No. 20 center for the class of 2023, the 6’10” Fielder brings the necessary footwork and physicality to dominate against smaller defenders. “Obviously, it’s crazy that I’m coming in as a freshman and have the opportunity to get a lot of minutes,” he told the Voice on BIG EAST Media Day. “But I’ve been putting in the hours, I’ve been in the gym. I feel like it’s my time.”

Supreme Cook F | Senior

Supreme Cook comes to Georgetown from Fairfield University. A strong rebounder with a low-post presence and high energy that allows him to score and take control of the ball, Cook averaged 13.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. “He brings an incredible physicality to the game,” junior center Ryan Mutombo said about Cook. “He’s pushed me to get a lot better this summer and be way more physical and vocal.” Cook will hopefully bring valuable experience to Cooley’s roster of new faces.

Dontrez Styles G | Junior

Dontrez Styles comes to Georgetown from UNC, where he struggled to find a permanent role in the team’s rotation, averaging 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game on 41.9 percent shooting from the field in 45 games over two seasons. Styles will look to rewrite his story with Cooley, whom he cited as a major player in his decision to commit to Georgetown. “I’m excited to go out there and have a better opportunity for myself, and for the team. I can’t wait for it,” he told the Voice on BIG EAST Media Day. With his combination of athleticism and physicality, Styles is looking to make his mark on Georgetown basketball.

Ismael Massoud F | Graduate

Ismael Massoud is using his final year of eligibility to join the Hoyas from Kansas State, where he shot 37.4 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from deep. In this year’s Kenner League, Massoud got hot from the 3-point range, finishing with 24 points and shooting 6-of-10 from three in a week 3 matchup. Unfortunately, during a recent scrimmage against Pitt, Massoud broke his shooting hand and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, costing the Hoyas one of their top shooters for the start of the season and weakening an already-thin frontcourt. Hopefully, the 6’9” forward will be ready in time for BIG EAST play.

Hashem Asadallah G | Freshman

One of Georgetown’s five walk-ons, Hashem Asadallah committed to Georgetown after playing for the FIBA West Asia Kuwait Club. A graduate of the American School of Kuwait, the 6 ‘1” guard made his mark at the FIBA U18 Asian Championship–GBA Qualifiers with 11.6 points and 4.9 boards in seven games.

Donovan Grant G | Junior

Walk-on Donovan Grant transferred from Oregon State, where he did not see action in the 2022-23 season. Prior to college, he participated in the NBA Academy for two years where he led his team in minutes played, rebounds, and assists every season played. Fans, especially those behind Hilltop Hoops, are excited to see Grant suit up for the Hoyas following his nonstop hustle during Kenner League this past summer.

Jonathan Kazor G | Graduate

Maryland native and walk-on Jonathan Kazor transferred from Division III Macalester College. In two seasons with the Scots, he appeared in 22 games, averaging 9.6 minutes of action per game, scoring 1.3 points and grabbing 1.2 rebounds per game. He graduated from Georgetown Prep in 2020.

Cam Bacote G | Graduate

Georgetown’s second walk-on, Cam Bacote, comes to the Hoyas from Western Carolina. Bacote played in an injury-shortened season last year, averaging 8.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 34.9 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from behind the arc. With impressive 3-point shooting, Bacote will be an exciting player to watch this season.

Austin Montgomery F | Sophomore

The Hoyas’ fifth and final walk-on, Austin Montgomery, transferred from LSU, where he did not play during the 2022-23 season. Montgomery graduated from Newman High School in New Orleans, where he averaged 11.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game as a senior, ultimately winning the state title.