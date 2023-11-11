Turf & Burn: All Aboard the Josh Dobbs Train

Turf & Burn is officially entering their NBA era. Just kidding. But Caroline and Dylan do finally discuss the start of the NBA season, giving predictions for surprising and disappointing teams in the East and West, including the rebounding Dallas Mavericks and the young, exciting Oklahoma City Thunder. Caroline and Dylan also debate whether the MLB needs to shorten their regular season and discuss regular season revenues across North American professional sports leagues. Next, the two forecast NFL games this week and discuss Caroline’s love for underdogs, Bill Belichick’s job on the line, and new Vikings QB Josh Dobbs. The duo close out the episode recapping NHL standings, notably the struggling Edmonton Oilers and the surprising Vancouver Canucks.