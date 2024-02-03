Turf & Burn: Everything But the Super Bowl

Caroline and Dylan are kicking off Turf & Burn Season 3 discussing the Super Bowl matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs! They first recap their very inaccurate Season 2 Super Bowl picks, all of which did in fact not make the playoffs, and then discuss early playoff exits for the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys. And of course they have to discuss Bill Belicheck parting ways with the New England Patriots and Aaron Rodgers failing to play a game for the New York Jets post injury. Finally, the duo give their hot takes for the Super Bowl champs and Gatorade color and discuss why this is perhaps the most predictable Super Bowl in recent memory.