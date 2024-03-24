Turf & Burn: The QB Carousel

Podcasts

March 24, 2024

After a brief hiatus, Caroline and Dylan are back and feeling spicier than ever recapping NFL free agency. They begin by discussing the flurry of QB contracts and trades, namely Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Patriots officially parting ways with Mac Jones, and the drama of Kenny Pickett getting traded to the Eagles and no teams wanting to take Zach Wilson. They also discuss the NHL playoff wild card race in both the East and West and which teams will make it. Finally, the two debate whether the LA Dodgers should have kicked off Opening Day in Seoul and how the MLB should approach growing the game.

