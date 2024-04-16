Norovirus returns to Georgetown’s campus

On April 4, officials from the departments of Student Health and Public Health announced a campus norovirus outbreak in an email to community members. Since March 27, over 40 individuals have been afflicted, according to a university spokesperson.

Norovirus outbreaks have occurred at Georgetown in the past. The most recent outbreak was in 2021, when over 100 students and staff reported symptoms of the virus.

Norovirus, also commonly referred to as the stomach bug, is the leading cause of foodborne illness in the U.S. It causes inflammation in the stomach and intestines, manifesting in common symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain. Symptoms usually last for one to three days.

The virus is transmitted through direct contact with contaminated surfaces, or by sharing food and drink with someone who is infected. Norovirus is highly contagious, as a single virus particle has a 50% chance of infection. Symptoms typically appear up to two days after ingestion.

In response to the outbreak, a university spokesperson told the Voice that Georgetown’s facilities team has increased their cleaning frequency in highly trafficked areas of campus and is deep cleaning the rooms of individuals with reported symptoms.

They also emphasized the role of good hygiene in preventing the virus’ spread.

“To help prevent transmission, we strongly recommend that everyone practice good hand hygiene, washing with soap and water frequently. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers do not work well against norovirus,” the spokesperson wrote.

Those with symptoms are encouraged to report them to the Public Health team through carenavigators@georgetown.edu or the health form in GU360, and limit contact with others for a few days after symptoms subside.