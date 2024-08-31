Washington Spirit friendlies show the global growth of women’s soccer

Audi Field in Washington, D.C. hosted four of the best women’s soccer teams in the world over the past two weekends. The Washington Spirit hosted the exhibition matches to bring some of the best players in the world to D.C., showcasing the growth of women’s soccer in an effort to promote the sustainable, equitable development of the women’s game.

The matches featured two American teams, the Washington Spirit and Kansas City Current of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), and two English teams, Arsenal and Chelsea of the Women’s Super League (WSL). Arsenal and Chelsea are two world-renowned soccer clubs in England that consistently vie for trophies in Europe. All the matches with the English teams were friendly matches, meaning the results do not count toward trophies or league standings. Even in the exhibition matches, however, some of the best players in the world faced each other in front of record-breaking crowds, showcasing the enthusiasm for women’s soccer in D.C.

On Aug. 18, Arsenal defeated the Spirit 2-1 in the first friendly of the showcase. Forward Alessia Russo scored two goals for the English side, and the Spirit could only manage to score once, courtesy of striker Ouleymata Sarr. On Aug. 25, the Spirit defeated Kansas City Current 4-1 in an NWSL league game. Midfielder Paige Metayer, Sarr, and forward Trinity Rodman all scored to give the Spirit a 3-0 lead early in the second half. However, the Current’s Temwa Chawinga, the leading scorer in the NWSL, replied with a goal in the 64th minute. Leicy Santos, who was making her competitive debut for the Spirit, restored the team’s three-goal lead soon after, and the game finished 4-1. In the second game of the day, Chelsea defeated Arsenal 1-0 thanks to a powerful volley from forward Sandy Baltimore.

The first match set an NWSL record for the highest attendance in a friendly game until the following weekend’s exhibition game broke the record again with an attendance of 17,130. At a joint press conference before the second weekend of matches, Washington Spirit CEO Kim Stone expressed that the Spirit were excited to host world-class teams at Audi Field. “The most important thing that we are bringing is international competition and great international competition,” Stone said. “We really strive to embody Michelle Kang’s [the owner of the Spirit] vision to bring to life the best that there is, to bring it to D.C., and to have the Washington Spirit host some of the best in the world.”

All four teams participating in the friendly series boast incredible talent. Six players from the Spirit, six players from Chelsea, three players from the Current, and seven players from Arsenal represented their countries at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The majority of those Olympians are international players, meaning they are playing abroad in the United States or England, highlighting how teams are increasingly looking abroad to find elite players.

Spirit head coach Jonatan Giraldez said he was pleased with the Spirit and NWSL’s recent efforts to attract and develop talent from around the world. “I think the steps that we are making in terms of football, soccer, around the world—I think those are steps that we need,” Giraldez said at the press conference.

The increase in international talent shows the growth of women’s soccer in the United States. The NWSL is on the rise, with more and more of the world’s best players choosing to play for teams in the league.

“It’s very exciting to come and play against a team in the NWSL because, no doubt about it, the growth of the NWSL has been tremendous, and the quality is really increasing from season to season—both for coaches like Jonatan [Giraldez] here, or players that are currently signing for the league as well,”Arsenal Head Coach Jonas Eidevall said.

Similar to these friendlies, the 2024 Olympics provided an opportunity for the best in the game to play on a global stage. The Olympics drew much attention from fans in the United States, with nine million people tuning in to watch the United States Women’s National Team defeat Brazil in the gold medal game—the highest number since 2004. The attention on the Olympics is yet another sign that women’s soccer is on the rise in America, with rising participation rates across the country.

However, not all players benefit equally from the increased attention and the money and resources that come with it. Many players do not earn enough from soccer to support themselves, according to a recent report from FIFPRO, FIFA, and Edith Cowan University. The report shows that although women’s professional soccer leagues have grown in popularity recently, professional opportunities are not available to all players. Many players have to work secondary jobs in addition to their soccer careers, with increased risks of injury or burnout.

The World Cup and Olympics consistently draw fan engagement and media attention. However, both competitions only involve national teams and only occur every four years. Professional leagues like the NWSL or the USL Super League provide opportunities for far more players and offer seasons every year. To ensure that more players can make a living by playing soccer without relying on secondary jobs or other people to support them, professional leagues like the NWSL and WSL need sustainable support from media deals and consistent fan attendance and engagement.

Events like the Spirit International Friendlies allow fans to watch players they might otherwise never see play, drawing new and old fans to watch the talent at the games. Building those fan relationships promotes the game’s continued growth in the United States, bringing more eyes and investment to the NWSL to build a stronger, more sustainable women’s soccer system in the country.