Graham’s Crossword

As we wrap up the semester, my last as an editor for the Voice, I’m feeling a lot of things, but above all, gratitude. Gratitude for my fellow editors and friends at the Voice, who have defined my Georgetown experience. Gratitude for those we’ve covered, who have kept our jobs interesting and fulfilling. And gratitude for our readers, who (I hope) engage positively with our writing and agonize over our crosswords. Of the latter, I leave you with one of my favorites I’ve made. Enjoy! — Graham
