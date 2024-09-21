Photo Essay: Hoyas harvest

The Earth Commons Institute celebrated its first planting party of the season on Sunday, Sep. 8 at the Hoya Harvest Garden, located on the fourth floor Regents patio. Established in 2023, the garden supplies the Hoya Hub food pantry, a resource available to community members experiencing food insecurity, and some of the greens found in Leo O’ Donovan Hall. The garden also serves as a “living lab” to educate students on urban agriculture practices. On Sunday, about 20 student volunteers participated in a yoga class near the garden before harvesting summer crops and replacing them with fall seedlings. Photos by Izzy Wagener.