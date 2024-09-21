Photo Essay: Hoyas harvest

The Earth Commons Institute celebrated its first planting party of the season on Sunday, Sep. 8 at the Hoya Harvest Garden, located on the fourth floor Regents patio. Established in 2023, the garden supplies the Hoya Hub food pantry, a resource available to community members experiencing food insecurity, and some of the greens found in Leo O’ Donovan Hall. The garden also serves as a “living lab” to educate students on urban agriculture practices. On Sunday, about 20 student volunteers participated in a yoga class near the garden before harvesting summer crops and replacing them with fall seedlings. Photos by Izzy Wagener.

 

Shelby Gresch (SFS ‘22), the garden manager, explains planting techniques to volunteers on the fourth floor patio outside of Regents Hall.

 

Gardeners harvest the tomatoes that grew over the summer.

 

 

 

 

 

Eve Carbeau (SFS ‘28) plants a row of broccoli sprouts.

 

Volunteers plant kale, cabbage, and cauliflower on the lower level of the Hoya Harvest Garden.

 

