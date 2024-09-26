Women’s soccer stomps Seton Hall 5-0

Georgetown women’s soccer (6-1-3, 2-0 BIG EAST) dominated the Seton Hall Pirates (3-6-2, 0-1-1 BIG EAST) 5-0 on Thursday Sept. 26 at Shaw Field in their second game of conference play. The Hoyas played excellently on both sides of the ball, and the final result never looked in doubt. Junior forward Henley Tippins scored a brace—her highest scoring tally on the season.

The Hoyas dominated possession early in the match, and found a lot of success out on the wings. In particular, Georgetown’s outside backs—junior defender Ellen Carter and senior defender Erika Harwood—got up in the attack to create chances for the Hoyas. Junior forward Henley Tippins had two good chances in quick succession, but she hit the crossbar both times.

However, Tippins refused to be denied a third time. Junior midfielder Esme Brayshaw chipped a perfect cross into the box, and Tippins hit an unstoppable header into the bottom corner to give Georgetown a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute. Just two minutes later, junior midfielder Eliza Turner intercepted a Seton Hall pass just outside the Pirates’ 18-yard box. She curled the ball into the side netting for a long-range goal that Seton Hall senior goalkeeper Anna Prawer couldn’t even get close to.

The Hoyas took a 2-0 lead into halftime, and they picked up right where they left off in the second. In just the 52nd minute, junior midfielder Mary Cochran scored a powerful shot from outside the box that scorched into the top right corner. Just four minutes later, Tippins added her second goal of the game to put the Hoyas up 4-0. Seton Hall had saved Georgetown senior forward Maja Lardner’s shot but knocked the ball directly into Tippins’ path. Tippins put the ball away from close range to double her tally on the day.

The Pirates stalled the Georgetown attack for a while, although the Hoyas still dominated possession. With ten minutes left, though, freshman forward Jocelyn Lohmeyer snuck a left-footed shot into the bottom for her third career goal to put Georgetown up 5-0. Georgetown hardly faced any shots all game long, but they did need to call on sophomore goalkeeper Alexa Hadley once. With just a few minutes left Hadley had to make a full extension diving save to deny Seton Hall senior defender Chiara Pucci’s shot.

It was a dominant goalscoring display from the Hoyas, who put their chances away efficiently. The Georgetown defense was also in great form, preventing Seton Hall from getting any good scoring chances. The Hoyas will hope they can keep this momentum going throughout conference play.

Georgetown women’s soccer returns to action on Sunday Sept. 29 in Storrs, Conn. against UConn (6-1-2, 0-0-1 BIG EAST) at 1:00 PM EST. For continued coverage and updates on Georgetown sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on X, formerly known as Twitter.