People walk towards the main stage.
Photo by Sydney Carroll
People from the D.C. area and across the world gathered on Pennsylvania Avenue on Sept. 28 for Fiesta D.C., an annual festival celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Initially conceived in the 1970s, Fiesta D.C. is now organized by the festival nonprofit and the mayor’s office. It celebrates the District’s Hispanic residents, who make up roughly 10% of its population. Attendees were treated to local Hispanic vendors, selling everything from clothing to food and handmade goods, while local DJs and artists performed on three stages.
Photo by Sydney Carroll Local DJs perform Latin hits on the main stage.Photo by Sydney Carroll
Photo by Sydney Carroll A woman slices onions to be added to carnitas at a local taco stand.Photo by Sydney Carroll
Photo by Sydney Carroll A man takes orders for tacos from hungry customers.Photo by Sydney Carroll
Photo by Sydney Carroll The Capitol Building overlooks the festival.Photo by Sydney Carroll
Photo by Sydney Carroll People walk towards the main stage.Photo by Sydney Carroll
Photo by Sydney Carroll A chef at LuzMary Bolivian heats a charcoal grill to cook meats.Photo by Sydney Carroll
Photo by Sydney Carroll Participants huddle together and celebrate.Photo by Sydney Carroll
Photo by Sydney Carroll Two women enjoy piraguas while talking at the festival.Photo by Sydney Carroll
Sydney Carroll
Sydney is a sophomore in the college and a news assistant editor. Likes sushi, Taylor Swift, her 3 dogs, cat, and guinea pig, public transportation, and Tennessee sunsets. Dislikes math, whichever team is playing the Buffalo Bills this week, the patriarchy, and mustard.