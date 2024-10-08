People from the D.C. area and across the world gathered on Pennsylvania Avenue on Sept. 28 for Fiesta D.C., an annual festival celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Initially conceived in the 1970s, Fiesta D.C. is now organized by the festival nonprofit and the mayor’s office. It celebrates the District’s Hispanic residents, who make up roughly 10% of its population. Attendees were treated to local Hispanic vendors, selling everything from clothing to food and handmade goods, while local DJs and artists performed on three stages.