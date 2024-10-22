GUSA News Brief 10/20: Elections, Epi’s buffet, and Debit Dollars

Welcome to the Voice’s GUSA news briefs! To keep our readers up-to-date on the changes that will affect them at Georgetown, we’re posting a biweekly round-up of some of the important projects and legislation covered at GUSA Senate meetings. Here’s what you need to know from this week’s meeting on Sunday, Oct. 20:

Elections!

GUSA will be holding elections for its Executive and Senate positions from Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. to Thursday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. Students will be able to vote online during that time frame.

GUSA executive campaigns will begin on Oct. 23. Senate campaigns will start one week before elections.

Other Recent Updates: Epi’s Late-Night Buffet

As of Oct. 17, Epi’s will now be running a late-night buffet from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Thursday through Sunday, expanding access to late-night food on campus. The buffet will serve breakfast foods and appetizers.

Passed Legislation: Debit Dollars, LinkedIn Premium, and Mail Services

The GUSA Senate voted on and passed three pieces of legislation at their Oct. 20 meeting. Once passed, the senators who presented the legislation will work with GUSA Executive and university administrators to try to implement the proposals:

1. An ACT to Provide Students with Debit Dollars, introduced by Senator Ethan Henshaw (CAS ’26)

What will happen : This act will change students’ meal plans to cut the amount of Flex dollars they normally receive in half and replace the other half with debit dollars.

Why should I care? Flex dollars can only be used to purchase food items, whereas debit dollars can be used to buy toiletries, medication, and household items at locations that accept them, like Vital Vittles or Hoya Snaxa. For low-income students, having to spend their own money on non-food necessities can be an extra financial burden, and automatically including debit dollars in students’ meal plans could alleviate some of that pressure. Plus, debit dollars can still be used to buy food—including at some off-campus locations like Wingo’s and Wisey’s.

2. An ACT to Provide Campus-Wide Access to LinkedIn Premium, introduced by Speaker Meriam Ahmad (SFS ’26) and Senator Rhea Iyer (CAS ’26)

What will happen: This act would create a partnership between Georgetown and LinkedIn to provide students with access to LinkedIn Premium accounts. Senators discussed potentially launching a pilot program with Georgetown Scholars Program students before expanding to the rest of the school.

Why should I care? LinkedIn Premium subscriptions let users tag jobs as their top choice, find out if they’re in the top percentage of applicants, use AI assistance for interview prep and profile writing, and see who last viewed their profile. LinkedIn Premium Career plans cost $29.99/month, which can be inaccessibly expensive. A partnership between Georgetown and LinkedIn could cut these costs and allow more students to take advantage of useful tools for job searches.

Side note: All Georgetown students, faculty, and staff already have access to LinkedIn Learning through Lau, which offers courses in career development and technology skills like business management, Excel, and media production.

3. An ACT to Improve the Mail System, introduced by Senator Sienna Lipton (CAS ’27)