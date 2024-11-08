Meet the new players: Women’s basketball

Jaeda Wilson | Freshman – G

Jaeda Wilson is a spirited local guard from Potomac, Maryland who brings a whole lot of 3-pointers and rebounds to the Hoyas. This 5-foot-8 freshman scored over 1,000 points as a point guard in her time at Connelly School of the Holy Child, tallying over 124 3-pointers and nearly 300 rebounds. She follows her cousin, Eric Smith, as a Hoya basketball player—Smith played from 1979–82 under head coach John Thompson Jr.

Wilson comes to Georgetown after formerly committing to Marquette in April of 2023. After Marquette’s former head coach left to coach Virginia Tech, Wilson rescinded her commitment on April 7, 2024 and, just five days later, committed to Georgetown. On her decision to rescind her commitment, she tweeted, “Due to the recent coaching change at Marquette University, I have decided to reopen my recruitment.” Wilson is likely to see occasional game play this season but will undoubtedly become a vital contributor in a few years under the guidance of coach Haney.

Jayden McBride | Freshman – G

Jayden McBride is a 5-foot-10 freshman guard hailing from Erie, Pennsylvania. She was the first member of the class of ‘24 to sign to the Hoyas. According to the Dan Olson Scouting Report, she ranked No. 59 in the country at the time of signing. During her high school career, she received first and second team all-state recognition. In an interview with GoErie, McBride said, “[Georgetown’s] whole thing is about family so that really hit something with me because I’m very close with my family.” McBride follows her two sisters into collegiate basketball—her eldest sister, Kayla McBride, played for Notre Dame and now plays professionally for the Minnesota Lynx, and her sister Karlee McBride played for Indiana.

Chetanna Nweke | Graduate – F

One of two graduate transfers, Chetanna Nweke’s experience and time on the court will be put to the test as this 6-foot Princeton graduate joins a young roster. Having graduated high school just 30 minutes away from the Hilltop, she returns to the D.C. area after graduating cum laude with a B.A. in Psychology at Princeton. The Maryland guard appeared in 88 games with the Princeton Tigers, scoring a career-high 18 points against Columbia last spring. She achieved over 340 career points and nearly 280 rebounds in three years.

“I’d say that it’s been a pretty easy transition for me. I’m from Maryland, so it’s been nice to be kind of close to home,” Nweke said at BIG EAST Media Day.

Before Princeton, Nweke scored over 1,500 points during her time at Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in Bethesda, Maryland, all the while earning many honors, including All-League Montgomery County Player of the Year, First Team All-DMV Girls NBC Sports, and Washington Post Player of the Week twice, and leading her team to the Washington Post’s top national 10 rankings. Her experience on and off the court will lead the Hoyas to an incredible season, with game time seeming inevitable for the dominant rebounder.

Alexia Araujo-Dagba | Freshman – F

Alexia Araujo-Dagba is the only international addition to the Hoyas this year, hailing from Recife, Brazil. The 6-foot-1 freshman forward participated in the Americup U18 for the second time this year, a competition with teams from over 19 countries in the Americas. During the tournament, Araujo-Dagba averaged 11.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for Brazil.

With little information known about Araujo-Dagba, I’m excited to see what she’ll bring to the Hoya team this winter.

Khadee Hession | Freshman – G

Khadee Hession is insane on the court. This 5-foot-9 freshman guard hails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and she brings a mean game to the Hoya roster. Hession was named the 2024 Broward Player of the Year by the Sentinel and brings a history of leadership with her to the Hilltop. In an interview with the Miami Herald following the 2024 Ms. Broward honor, Hession said, “Whatever the team needed I was willing to do.”

I expect Hession will see a lot of game play, with her high school average points per game being an impressive 18.6. Just this spring, she scored a season high 35 points in one game. She also accomplished three triple-doubles her senior year—a skill that will serve her well as she transitions to collegiate ball.

Amanda Ajobiewe | Freshman – G

Amanda Ajobiewe, a 5-foot-9 guard from Riverside, California, comes to the Hoyas with a strong high school record. During her four years at Ontario Christian High School, she recorded 1,119 career points, scored a career-high 37 points her junior year, and averaged 13.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

After leading her high school team to both Ambassador League and Knight Time Classic victories, I hope Ajobiewe’s prowess on the court is put to good use this season. While I don’t think she’ll see much game time this season, if only because there are many other guards, I think she has a lot of potential for growth over the next four years.

Siobhan Ryan | Graduate – G

As the second graduate transfer to join the Hoyas this fall, Ryan comes to D.C. after playing all four seasons at the University of Richmond. She scored a total of 289 points last season, with 99 rebounds. Her season high of 21 points shows her determination and success both on and off the court—she graduated last spring from Richmond, with a degree in Leadership.

Before her time at Richmond, Ryan attended Sacred Heart Academy, where she scored nearly 2,000 points in her four years, with over 680 points in her senior year alone. She had 12 triple-doubles as a senior and scored 46 points in a single game. Ryan brings her leadership skills and experience to the court and has already become a power pair with fellow graduate student Nweke. I think this pair will lead the Hoyas to a victorious record this season and continue on the legacy of great Hoya basketball!