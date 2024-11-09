Meet the new players: Men’s basketball

Malik Mack | Sophomore – G

2024 Ivy League Rookie of the Year and D.C. native Malik Mack returns to the DMV after a standout freshman year at Harvard, where he started in 24 games, averaging 33.2 minutes, 4.8 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-2 lefty guard has a deep range from behind the arc and a demonstrated knack for scoring. Mack averaged 17.2 points per game at Harvard with a 34.1% 3-point shooting percentage. “I’m a dynamic guard; I shoot the ball, facilitate, and finish around the basket,” he told the Voice at BIG EAST Media Day. On the defensive end, Mack’s size poses some limitations. “The biggest transition is just the physicality,” Mack said. “In the Ivy League, there aren’t too many 7-foot guys.” Still, Mack is a player to look out for this season and is expected to play a significant role. “I play with a lot of pride,” he said. “So I plan on bringing that dog energy.”

Micah Peavy | Graduate – G/F

Micah Peavy joins Georgetown after starting his college career at Texas Tech and spending the last three seasons at TCU. Last year, Peavy started all 34 games for the Horned Frogs, averaging 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. With high versatility and relentless energy, he excels in on-ball defense and can switch effectively to guard multiple positions. Offensively, his scoring in the paint and off the dribble is solid, but his outside shot still needs improvement after shooting 31% from three last season. Hoya fans may remember Peavy’s time at TCU for his role in the Horned Frogs’ infamous victory over Georgetown, when he threw a nearly full-court pass to Emanuel Miller before Miller made a game-winning buzzer-beater despite stepping out of bounds. “They stepped out for sure,” Peavy said, jokingly. “It’s a tough shot, you know, and that was a great pass too. That passer, whoever it was, great pass.”

Thomas Sorber | Freshman – C

Four-star Thomas Sorber comes to Georgetown from Archbishop Ryan High School. In his senior year, he averaged a double-double as he tallied 18.9 points and grabbed 11.2 rebounds. At 6-foot-10, Sorber is a big man with impressive footwork, enabling him to find space and perform well on the glass. “I’m a rebounding type of guy, someone who can get offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, loose balls.” Sorber said. “A guy who can play defense as well, who can sit on the best player […] and who can hit an open shot when the team needs me to.”

Jordan Burks | Sophomore – F

Jordan Burks joins Georgetown from Kentucky, where he averaged 1.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in 20 games as a freshman. At 6-foot-9, Burks has long arms, broad shoulders, and a smooth jump shot. He made a name for himself with his defensive prowess at Kentucky, and he has the potential to become an exciting player for the Hoyas this year.

Julius Halaifonua | Freshman – C

New Zealand big man Julius Halaifonua joins the Hoyas from the NBA Global Academy in Australia, where in 2024 he averaged 12.8 points per game, shooting 57% from the floor across 16 games. Halaifonua’s fluidity at his size, combined with exceptional IQ and a strong shooting touch, could make him a crucial asset for the Hoyas. “I felt like I could come in from day one and contribute to [Cooley’s] plan,” Halaifolua said. “That was a big reason why I came to Georgetown.”

Kayvaun Mulready | Freshman – G

Four-star recruit Kayvaun Mulready joins the Hoyas from Worcester Academy in central Massachusetts, where he was ranked the No. 67 prospect in the Class of 2024. Known for his defensive skills and gritty play style, Mulready brings toughness and instincts both on and off the ball. He is expected to make an early impact off the bench. While his shooting skill remains uncertain, improvement in that area could earn him a starting spot at Georgetown.

Curtis Williams Jr. | Sophomore – G

Transferring from Louisville, Curtis Williams Jr. appeared in all 32 games as a freshman. Williams is expected to serve as a 3-and-D guard, shooting from the perimeter—two-thirds of his shot attempts last season came from behind the arc—and helping to space the floor for players like Epps and Mack while providing solid defense.

Drew McKenna | Freshman – F

Drew McKenna, another DMV native, joined the Hoyas last semester after reclassifying to 2023. He is known for his shooting ability on the wing and his impressive size and length. McKenna redshirted last season, but expectations for him are high this year.

Caleb Williams | Freshman – F

Top D.C. recruit Caleb Williams averaged 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals in his senior season at Sidwell Friends. A versatile winner who played positions from center to point guard, Williams is expected to develop into a strong contributor for the Hoyas under the guidance of experienced teammates and Cooley’s coaching.

Seal Diouf | Freshman – C

Originally from the Netherlands, Seal Diouf joins Georgetown from Dunn School in California after reclassifying to the Class of 2024. Diouf brings skillful touch around the rim and solid footwork, despite being an undersized big. Defensively, he’s reliable in the right spots, but as a reclassified player, his impact this season is uncertain—he may need further conditioning to handle the physicality of the BIG EAST.

Jayden Fort | Freshman – F

Our final D.C. recruit, Jayden Fort, joins the Hoyas after averaging 11.6 points per game in his final high school season. While Fort boasts incredible athleticism, his technical skills aren’t at the level of BIG EAST play, so he will redshirt this season to focus on refining his abilities. But in time, he’s expected to become a standout defender with a strong offensive presence at the rim for the Hoyas.