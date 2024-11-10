Dan Quinn and Jayden Daniels Spark Hope For Commanders

Tune into a Commanders’ game, and you’ll see aerial shots of a packed Northwest Stadium with enthusiastic fans filling every seat in varying shades of burgundy and gold. Try to buy tickets to an upcoming game, and you’re out of luck: tickets this season are going for hundreds of dollars, a massive increase from the 20 dollar tickets of previous years. For Washington, this level of support was unthinkable a few years ago. After decades of losing streaks, poor ownership at the hands of ex-owner Dan Snyder, and a never-ending conveyor belt of starting quarterbacks, the Commanders have finally found their footing.

The answer to Washington’s prayers? New head coach Dan Quinn, former defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was selected second overall in the 2024 draft from LSU. After a complete team rebuild, the Commanders have had an electric start to the 2024 season, holding onto a 7-2 record against competitive teams and leading the NFC East.

Though just a rookie, Jayden Daniels has displayed a veteran level of confidence and experience on the field. Since taking the field this season, Daniels has broken and set a host of new NFL records. In just his third NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Daniels set a record for the highest rookie completion rate in history at 91.3 percent He currently holds the third-highest completion record in the league (71.5 percent) and looks set to be awarded Rookie of the Year after his exceptional season. Daniels is the franchise quarterback Washington has been praying for for decades.

“Having a stable quarterback makes all the difference in the world,” said D.C. local Josephina Wang (MSB ‘27). “Jayden Daniels gives the community someone to rally around. In previous seasons, we had no identity and no confidence in the offense. Daniels really is the answer.”

“This season has been surreal,” said Georgetown senior Jack Duncan (CAS ‘25), a lifelong Commanders fan. “For my entire life, the bar has been incredibly low. I’ve seen one playoff win in my 21 years as a fan, and I was not even old enough to remember it. This season feels different.”

Since 2000, the Commanders have started 27 different quarterbacks. With Jayden Daniels providing stability on the offensive front, other key members have been contributing to this season’s success. Adam Peters, the Commanders’ new General Manager, has been especially critical in rebuilding the franchise.

“Peters pretty much replaced the entire defense and half the offense with new guys,” said Duncan. “He also brought in Dan Quinn and the new coaching staff, who have completely changed the culture.”

After the franchise’s 2020, generally unpopular rebrand to the Commanders, many Washington fans felt as if there was no hope for the future. Turnout to home games at then-FedEx field was abysmal— in the past five years or so, the Commanders ranked in the bottom three teams for home game attendance, ranking last of the 32 NFL teams in 2022. Being a Commanders fan was embarrassing, and fans were conditioned to expect failure.

“I hadn’t watched a Commanders game for years,” said Wang. “I was embarrassed of the team. Every season felt like it got worse and worse. I kind of tuned the Commanders out as another D.C. sports nightmare.”

“I’ve been conditioned to expect disappointment,” said Duncan. “It’s been difficult adjusting my expectations this season. Even when we secure a huge lead going late into the game, or we win a few games in a row, I always have the fear that everything will implode.”

Pride for the Commanders has soared during this 2024 season: in October 2024, Jayden Daniels was the highest-selling jersey in the NFL. Walk through Georgetown on game day, and you’ll see countless #5 jerseys and Commanders hats. Home game attendance has skyrocketed, finally giving the team an electric home-field advantage that has pushed them to victory. During the Commanders’ victory against the Browns, the home-field advantage was particularly noticeable, with Browns penalties related to crowd noise contributing to Washington’s win.

“I went to both the Browns game and the Panthers game where the Commanders scored 30+ points,” said Luke Shaffer (MSB ‘27), another loyal Commanders fan. “It was really enjoyable to see my team score multiple times with multiple amazing plays.”

Led by Jayden Daniels, the Commanders have rekindled their dormant fan base and have ushered in a new era of Washington football. The only question remains: will it last?