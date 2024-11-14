The questions Georgetown still hasn’t answered about the data leak

Georgetown has still not answered many questions about the recent leak of student, alumni, and applicant data.

For 12 hours from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, confidential information regarding students and applicants to Georgetown since 1990 was leaked and widely accessible via Ellucian, Georgetown’s data management system. This information included social security numbers, GPAs, financial aid information, disability, and immigration status.

According to a university wide email on Oct. 17, the leak was not due to “external attack or security compromise” of Georgetown’s data management system, but instead caused by “an inadvertent setting change” that allowed users with GU IDs to access the data.

Here are the questions the Voice has asked Georgetown it has not answered: