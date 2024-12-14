Epps plays the hero, Hoyas survive ref show to squash the Orange on the road

On Dec. 14, Georgetown men’s basketball (8-2, BIG EAST) won the 100th edition of the GU-Syracuse rivalry (5-5, 0-1 ACC), 75-71. While close throughout with numerous lead changes, junior guard Jayden Epps reminded the packed crowd at the JMA Wireless Dome just why he is considered one of the best scorers in the country.

Coming out of the gates the Hoyas missed left, right, and center from three-point range as they started the game out scoreless from behind the arc. Not so surprising for a team that came in shooting less than 30% from distance on the year. Syracuse however, would find some early success with their jumpshots making an early three and getting fouled on another (whistles would be a major theme in this one). The Hoyas, however, led by Epps, freshman forward Thomas Sorber, sophomore guard Malik Mack and graduate guard Micah Peavy got things going well at the rim as the Hoyas took an early 13-12 advantage.

Georgetown would not make their first triple of the game until sophomore forward Jordan Burks splashed one in from the corner—only his second made three of the year—as both he and sophomore forward Drew Fielder would join the aforementioned four in the scoring column to put the Hoyas up 20-17 at the under-12 media timeout. They would be the only six Hoyas to score in this game.

Credit to the Orange however, as they gave the usually stout Hoya defense fits early scoring 21 points and taking a one point advantage at the halfway point of the first half using threes, twos, and especially free throws to keep the Hoyas at bay. The foul and free throw discrepancy remained massive throughout despite the Hoyas being the team who seemed more intent on driving to the basket, as the Orange got bailed out by a number of Hoya defensive fouls on jump shooters, with senior forward Jyare Davis being a main beneficiary.

Fortunately for the Hoyas, their defense would settle down from there, only allowing 50 points in the remaining 30 minutes. However, it was not without scary moments, like when Sorber picked up his second foul of the game with 8 minutes to go in the frame, eerily similar to the Hoyas last lost to West Virginia on the road. Unlike that game though, the Hoyas kept pace with the Orange’s foul shooters as the teams battled to a draw in the first half after Sorber left the game for his final time with around six minutes to play, 37-37.

By the break the Georgetown defense held Syracuse to only 42% from the field and 25% from three but a mounting free throw attempts advantage for the Orange, 15-4, kept them in the game. Compounding difficulties, to this point in the game the Hoyas also shot a putrid 1-11 from three point range. If anything, it was a great sign that Georgetown was still in this one after all that. Epps and Sorber led the Hoyas with 10 a piece in the half and Davis led the game with 11 including 5-6 from the charity stripe.

Now the second half… that was the Jayden Epps show.

Coming out of the break the Hoyas returned to the floor with a renewed sense of energy. Good ball movement by the Hoyas, and Mack in particular (who finished the game with 8 assists and not a single turnover), led to easy baskets for Sorber and Peavy forcing a quick timeout by Syrcasue head coach Red Autry less than two minutes into the half. The Hoyas core four of Epps, Mack, Peavy and Sorber were not done as they would play every second of the second half. From there Georgetown would go on a 17-9 run featuring two Epps threes, and another by Mack to put the Hoyas ahead 54-46. But just when the Hoyas seemed like they were going to break the game wide open, the Orange and the referees struck again. Following a cheap foul by Syracuse freshman guard Elijah Moore, and an ensuing double technical as the teams exchanged pleasantries after the whistle, the Orange would go on a run of their own, this of the 18-4 variety, by way of a couple makes and… you guessed it… free throws, which would send the Orange back in control 64-58. At this point in the game the home team now sported a 25-4 advantage in free throw attempts (it would eventually climb as high as 27-4).

Epps wasn’t out of tricks yet though, as he canned another three as part of a Hoya burst to regain the lead before Syracuse responded with a triple of their own to pull ahead 69-67. To this point, for every punch Epps would throw at them the Orange seemed to have a counter punch. That was until Epps, joined by Mack and Peavy, sparked a decisive 7-0 run to put the Hoyas up 5, 74-69. With only 22 seconds remaining, the Orange did their best to make a comeback, but in the end fell short. Despite having a monstrous advantage in free throw attempts, and holding the Hoyas to only 24% from deep, the Orange just weren’t good enough to fend off Jayden Epps as the final buzzer sounded, 75-71, Hoyas win. After struggling for much of the season with half court offense the Hoyas were able to move the ball with a purpose today, generating 20 assists on 31 made baskets. Epps led the game with 27 points, senior center, and former rumored Georgetown recruit, Eddie Lampkin led the Orange with 18. Sorber had 16 and 7 rebounds, Peavy 12 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists, and 9 points, 6 boards, and 8 assists for Mack.

To those in the offseason who questioned if Epps was capable of turning raw scoring numbers into winning basketball, it appears you have your answer. In the second half alone he had 17 points on 7-7 from the field and 3-3 from three.

Next, the Hoyas will finally begin BIG EAST play, heading back home to Capital One Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 18 to do battle with the Creighton Bluejays (7-3, BIG EAST) at 6:30 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on CBSSN. For continued coverage and updates on Georgetown sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

