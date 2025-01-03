Mack On a Mission: Georgetown Wins Again, Stays Perfect in Conference

Georgetown men’s basketball (12-2, 3-0 BIG EAST) snuck by the Xavier Musketeers (9-6, 1-3 BIG EAST) 69-63 at Capital One Arena on Jan. 3. Despite leading for most of the game, the Hoyas once again had to battle down to the wire to earn their 3-0 start in conference. That’s right…your Georgetown Hoyas, undefeated in conference play.

One key factor became clear before the game even started, as both Xavier star graduate forward Zach Freemantle and Hoya leading scorer, junior guard Jayden Epps entered the game questionable to play. While Epps barely saw the floor in the first half, and only played only four minutes for the game, Freemantle played a key role for the Musketeers with 5 points and 3 rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench in the half.

Outside of those two, this game revolved around graduate guard Micah Peavy, freshman forward Thomas Sorber for the Hoyas and a gaggle of Musketeers for Xavier. The Hoyas got off to a fast start in the first half, or at least fast start by defensive showdown standards, jumping out to a 19-6 lead through eleven minutes as Xavier started 1-10 from the field. In particular, Georgetown starting point guard sophomore Malik Mack, Peavy, and Sorber chipped in on the scoring column. Through the midway point in the half the Hoyas seemed to be in complete control of the pace of the game, suffocating the Xavier offense. Being the experienced team they are, though, with six of eight players with first half minutes being at least a senior, Xavier refused to relent.

With the game in doubt, Freemantle answered the call for the Musketeers, banking in a three, then getting to the line as Xavier used a 7-0 run to get within six, 19-13. Outside of Freemantle, the Musketeers were able to get back into the game by getting to the free throw line. Xavier made 7 from the charity stripe down the stretch to get within 2 points of the Hoyas twice. But buckets from Sorber and Peavy, including a nice fadeaway by the latter with time winding down in the half, were able to push the Hoyas lead back out to 30-24 at halftime. Peavy led the game with 11 points and 6 rebounds at the break, and Sorber had 6 and 5 of his own. Five Musketeers had 4 or more points in the first half.

The second half started similarly to the end of the first half, with both teams battling back and forth. To that end, when Mack finally hit the Hoyas’ first triple to extend the lead to 35-27 in the opening minutes of the half, Xavier junior guard Ryan Conwell hit one of his own on the Musketeers’ next trip down the floor. That was until Xavier head coach Sean Miller picked up a technical during a media timeout, sending Georgetown to the line and giving the Hoyas momentum. All of a sudden, another Mack three put the Hoya lead at 42-32 with 14 minutes to play.

Once again though, the veteran Musketeers lineup led by Freemantle continued to battle as the teams began trading baskets. With just over 8 minutes left, the Hoyas were up 51-44. Mack had 17 points, and Freemantle had 12.

Not to be discouraged by Mack’s individual brilliance, Xavier used another 7-0 run to bring the game to 58-56 Hoyas. After struggling with free throws in their last conference game against Seton Hall, the Hoyas were only 8-15 from the line in this game, consistently helping Xavier stay competitive. To that end, in contrast, the Musketeers were 15-20 from the line. At the under-4 media timeout, the Georgetown lead was down to a single point.

With 3:28 to go, Sorber and Conwell collided heads, sending both players to the floor. With the game in the balance, Sorber knocked down both his free throws to push the lead to 60-57. In a one-score game with their backs against the wall, the Hoyas rose to the occasion. First Peavy, then Sorber off a Mack assist, and Georgetown’s lead was 64-59. Another offensive board by sophomore forward Drew Fielder led to a foul by Xavier; he went 1-2 from the line to extend the lead even further with just under a minute remaining. A 2-2 trip from Mack with 30 seconds remaining and the Hoya faithful could start to breathe again. After nearly blowing a late lead against Seton Hall, the Hoyas woke up and made their free throws down the stretch in this one.

The final buzzer sounded on a 69-63 Georgetown win. Mack would finish with 26 points, Peavy ended with a 15 point, 10 rebound double-double for the Hoyas, and Freemantle led the Musketeers with 16. The Hoyas never once fell behind the Musketeers, leading for 37:17 of the game ( it was tied for the other two minutes and change).

During this writer’s time at Georgetown the Hoyas have never won 3 games in a single conference season, much less started 3-0…well at least, before this season that is.

Next, the Hoyas will look to continue their hot start, going on the road, Jan. 7 to take on the highly ranked (No. 8) Marquette Golden Eagles (12-2, 3-0 BIG EAST) at 8:00 p.m. on CBSSN. For continued coverage and updates on Georgetown sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

