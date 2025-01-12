GUSA News Brief 1/12: Exec Confirmations, Bylaw Amendments, and Swings!

Welcome back to another semester of the Voice’s biweekly GUSA News Briefs! The GUSA Senate convened for their first meeting of the semester on Sunday, Jan. 12. Here’s everything you need to know:

GUSA Executive Sworn In

Ethan Henshaw (CAS ’26) and Darius Wagner (CAS ’27) were officially sworn in as the GUSA Executive president and vice president at the Jan. 12 Senate meeting.

The GUSA Senate also approved appointed leadership positions for GUSA’s executive committees:

Felix Rice (CAS ’26) – Chief of Staff Reilly Souther (CAS ’27) – Policy Director Emily Han (CAS ’26) – External Affairs Andres Celis-Madrid (CAS ’26) – Outreach Maddie Lilly (CAS ’27) – Treasury Sydney duKor-Jackson (CAS ’25)- Communications Myla Taylor (SFS ’27) – Operations Anastasia Duenas (CAS ’25)- Student Health and Wellness Allie Schlicht (SFS ’27) – Campus and Social Life Natalie Gustin (SFS ’26) – Facilities, Transportation, and Dining Jennifer Hoover (MSB ’27) – Academic and Administrative Affairs Braedon Troy (CAS ’27)- Labor and Financial Accessibility Kanmani Duraikkannnan (CAS ’26) – Diversity and Community Development

Now that Henshaw is serving as Executive president, the GUSA Senate has a vacancy for another senator representing the class of 2026.

Diversity Fund is Now Running

Senator Tina Solki (SFS ’26), chair of the Finance and Appropriations Committee (FinApp) announced that GUSA’s Diversity Fund has started taking applications. The $30,000 fund was approved last semester, and will support student events focused on diversity and inclusion, offering student organizations up to $1,200 in funding, or increased funding for events sponsored by multiple groups. Applications opened today, and all access-to-benefits groups on campus are able to submit their event plan and apply.

Passed Legislation: Bylaw Amendments and Swings on Campus!

1. An ACT to AMEND The Bylaws to Restructure GUSA Outreach

What will happen: This bylaw amendment gives the GUSA Outreach Chair and senators more responsibilities to conduct outreach efforts. The Outreach Chair would have to establish a research group to push out a survey twice a year to get students’ direct input on what issues GUSA should prioritize.

Why should I care? The biannual survey will give all Georgetown students a chance to offer direct feedback to GUSA, letting the Senate and Executive know about how they’re impacting the student body. This feedback can help GUSA focus their efforts to respond to student demands.

2. An ACT to AMEND the Bylaws to Restructure FinApp Liaison Operations

What will happen? The bylaw amendment would increase opportunities for freshman participation in FinApp budget summits, where FinApp liaisons discuss and plan the budget for different student organizations. The FinApp Chair will be able to appoint multiple liaisons to different coverage entities, which each oversee the budget for different groups such as the Transfer Council and Media Board.

Why should I care? Having more FinApp liaisons means there will be more GUSA senators involved with organizing funding for student organizations, hopefully moving budget procedures along more efficiently.

3. A RESOLUTION to Install Swing Sets on Campus

What will happen: This resolution presents an opportunity for students to enjoy an idyllic break between classes: a swing set. The resolution fulfills a promise of the Henshaw-Wagner platform to install a swing set on campus in “an easily accessible and convenient location.” The funding could come from GUSA’s own budget or additional support from the university.

Why should I care? While the authors can’t speak for everyone, we think swing sets are pretty fun. With construction blocking the front lawn for the foreseeable future, it looks like we won’t be able to relax on those lovely blue and gray rocking chairs anytime soon. What better way to decompress after a long Lau session than healing your inner child atop a beautiful playground structure?

Editor’s Note: Tina Solki is the Voice‘s Executive Manager for Staff.