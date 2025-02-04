Podcasts

Post Pitch: On Georgetown alum Ramell Ross’ Oscar nominated film Nickel Boys

7:33 PM

Design by Michelle Wang

Content warning: This article includes mentions of physical violence.

This week, the Voice’s podcast editor Katie Reddy interviews our writer, Hailey Wharram, about her conversation with Georgetown alum Ramell Ross and his Oscar nominated film Nickel Boys. Tune in to hear the two discuss the film’s origins and to learn more about Ross himself.

Hailey is a senior from Richmond, Virginia studying English, journalism, & film & media studies. She is the Leisure Executive Editor. When she isn’t writing for The Voice, she loves songwriting, scrupulously updating her Letterboxd & Spotify profiles, & scribbling in the margins of all of her books.

Leisure

Georgetown alum RaMell Ross on his Oscar-nominated film, Nickel Boys

