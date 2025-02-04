Post Pitch: On Georgetown alum Ramell Ross’ Oscar nominated film Nickel Boys

Content warning: This article includes mentions of physical violence.

Welcome back to Post Pitch!

This week, the Voice’s podcast editor Katie Reddy interviews our writer, Hailey Wharram, about her conversation with Georgetown alum Ramell Ross and his Oscar nominated film Nickel Boys. Tune in to hear the two discuss the film’s origins and to learn more about Ross himself.

Please enjoy!

Click here for a transcript of this episode. Please note that this transcript is AI generated and may contain errors.