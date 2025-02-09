GUSA News Brief 2/9: More tables in HFSC, more food on campus, and puppies

Welcome back to the GUSA news brief! Here’s everything you need to know about GUSA projects in the works, plus updates from GUSA’s Feb. 9 meeting.

Collecting student input on longer study space hours

GUSA will be collecting student opinions on how best to extend hours for their favorite study spaces. Students will vote on the top four academic buildings that they would like to see open for longer. Keep an eye out for a Google Form to reach your inbox soon.

Lots of lunch: Extended dining hours

Calling all Hungry Hoyas: GUSA has extended lunch hours across campus. As of this week’s meeting, the Epi’s lunch buffet will stay open until 2:30 p.m. on weekdays. The At the Table station at Leo’s will also remain open for lunch until 4 p.m., all week long. Before the change, Leo’s only offered light lunch from 2 to 4 p.m

(George)Town hall upcoming

GUSA will host a town hall on Feb. 21 from 3 to 4 p.m. in White Gravenor 201A. The meeting will run similarly to What’s a Hoya sessions, where student leaders present on-campus issues before opening the conversation to feedback or opinions from students in attendance.

GUSA Executive President Ethan Henshaw (CAS ’26) and Vice President Darius Wagner (CAS ’27) will present alongside representatives from Hoya Housing, the GUSA Diversity Fund, and the Center for Student Engagement.

Passed Legislation: HFSC and Lau will have new furniture and (possibly) puppies!

An ACT to Add More Tables to the HFSC During the Leadup to Finals & An ACT to Add More Couch-Side Workspace Tables to the HFSC

What will happen? As soon as students come back from fall or spring breaks, the HFSC will have more tables, matching the typical furniture layout during finals week. The second act will permanently add eight new, movable side tables to the HFSC couches.

Why should I care? Most students start studying for finals long before reading days start. Adding tables earlier in the semester will create more access to study space in a popular student location. The couch end tables will provide a year-round improvement for students who favor the HFSC, but can never seem to find an open spot.

An ACT to Request Standing Desks in Lau

What will happen? GUSA will request the installment of standing desks in the Pierce Reading Room after construction in Lau ends in December 2025. In the coming months, GUSA also plans to extend the installment to other floors of the library.

Why should I care? While 10+ hour study sessions in Lau are sometimes a necessary evil, sitting for long periods of time can harm students’ health . Standing desks provide an alternative that would allow students to switch between standing and sitting as they study. The desks will adjust to accommodate all heights. Standing desks may also improve concentration in most subjects!

An ACT to Provide Pet Therapy During Exam Seasons