Welcome to GUQ Speaks | #001

The Georgetown Voice is pleased to host GU-Qatar’s podcast. The hosts write:

Hello Hoyas!

We are super excited to launch this new podcast titled GUQ Speaks. In this episode, we introduce the team behind it all, discuss what you can expect, delve into our motives for making this decision, and express our general excitement about the potential of this podcast.

Thank you for listening.

Click here for a transcript of this episode. Please note that this transcript is AI-generated and may contain errors.