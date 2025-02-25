“Feast Week” builds community over meals at Leo’s

Around 6 p.m. on Feb. 15, downstairs Leo’s dining hall went silent as a group of 40 people, occupying four tables, cheered and hollered as they finished their meal. Students may usually stay to themselves as they fuel up for their Saturday night plans, but this Saturday was special—it marked the conclusion of “Feast Week.”

A quintessential Georgetown tradition is to enter The Tombs on your 21st birthday at midnight, with all your friends in tow. But Will Morris (CAS ’26), who goes by Willmo, decided to make his Tombs night a bit different from the rest. Instead of a night, it was a week, and instead of one big party, it was meals at Leo’s.

The idea came to him when he realized that his unlimited meal plan technically gave him 999 meal swipes a week. He noticed that he only used around 30 of them by himself, and subsequently wondered how many swipes he could use in one week if he tried.

“I got this idea of, like, let’s try to use 100 meal swipes in a week, just as a funny thing,” Morris said.

To accomplish this fea(s)t, he gathered a list of everyone he knew on campus. On Feb. 8, 198 people received an email titled “Willmo’s Great Feast Week.” The first few lines read, “Welcome to Feast Week. This is Willmo. I have an unlimited meal plan. My goal is simple: use as many meal swipes as I can in one week on my account.”

As the week progressed, what started as a goofy quest turned into much more.

“I had this rule of, if I swipe you, you have to sit at the designated Feast Week table with me,” Morris said.

Morris, who misses having big family dinners, wanted to bring this community environment to Leo’s by having every person who used his phone to get food sit together as a big group. One of Morris’ favorite traditions while in high school was when his track team would all eat together at a big table in the dining hall.

“I feel like that doesn’t happen enough in Leo’s, you just end up going with your four friends or whatever,” Morris said.

As “Feast Week” took off, it became more about building community and introducing his friends to each other.

“Everyone was there to support Willmo, but I think we all got a little more out of it than we expected, whether that be a new friend, a laugh, or just time spent in good company,”

Casey Smith (CAS ’26), one of Morris’ friends, said.

Caroline Saunders (CAS ’26), fellow “Feast Week” attendee, agreed.

“It felt like a Thanksgiving dinner every day,” Saunders said.

In total, Morris and his friends used 358 swipes in just seven days, averaging more than 50 a day.

Photo courtesy of Will Morris

As the week came to a close, Morris was shocked by how many people had shown up. He decided to give out awards to the most dedicated attendees. Kei Sakano (CAS ’26) won the MVP award, missing only one day when he went to celebrate after the Eagles won The Super Bowl.

“To me, ‘Feast Week’ was about more than just the swipes. It was about connecting people from all walks of life over a meal,” Sakano said.

Morris’ birthday passed in August, and he said he will never have a standard Tombs night—but Feast Week accomplished many of the same community-building goals.

“I think that this experience for me cemented like, ‘Man, I’ve got, like, a lot of people on this campus that I really care about and that really care about me,’” Morris said.

To fight off feelings of college loneliness, perhaps all you have to do to feel a sense of community is grab a meal with your closest 198 friends.

Following “the finale” of Feast Week on the evening of Feb. 15, Morris sent out a closing email. The last line read, “I’ve got the best friends in the world and couldn’t be more grateful.”