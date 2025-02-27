Championing the Hoya Spirit: Benjamin Kurian’s Story | #002

The Voice is pleased to share another episode of GUQ Speaks.

This episode’s message from the hosts:

Introducing our inaugural guest, Benjamin Kurian, a distinguished alumnus and former Student Government Association president at GU-Q.

Join us for a nostalgic conversation about his GU-Q journey, stepping out of comfort zones, the power of collaboration, community impact, and the rewards of being proactive.

We hope you enjoy!

AI-generated transcript coming soon.