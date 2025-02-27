Podcasts

Championing the Hoya Spirit: Benjamin Kurian’s Story | #002

By

4:57 PM

The Voice is pleased to share another episode of GUQ Speaks.

 

This episode’s message from the hosts:

Introducing our inaugural guest, Benjamin Kurian, a distinguished alumnus and former Student Government Association president at GU-Q.

Join us for a nostalgic conversation about his GU-Q journey, stepping out of comfort zones, the power of collaboration, community impact, and the rewards of being proactive.

We hope you enjoy!

 

AI-generated transcript coming soon. 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Cecilia Cassidy

More: ,

Read More

News

Georgetown’s Qatar Campus Adapts to International Crisis

By

Features

Georgetown’s Qatar campus: a cultural exchange and a bid for soft power

By

News

Conservative legal groups file suit against the Department of Education seeking information on Georgetown’s ties to Qatar

By

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments