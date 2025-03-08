Courage to Thrive: Dr. John Wright’s Journey | #003

The Voice is pleased to share another episode of GUQ Speaks.

This episode’s message from the hosts:

From humble beginnings to facing adversity, Dr. Wright recounts his life’s journey with GUQ Speaks. In this episode, we delve into the lessons he’s learned along the way, the people he’s interacted with, and the moments that shaped him.

This podcast episode is a testament to the power of resilience and the beauty of humility. We often see Dr. Wright walking the atrium with a smile on his face.

We believe it’s a reminder that even in the face of life’s most daunting challenges, we have the capacity to thrive an inspire others in the process.

Join us as we explore the life and wisdom of a man who embodies the values we should all aspire to, and discover what it truly means to be a Hoya.

Please drop us a follow on Guq_Speaks and don’t forget to comment and share your thoughts.

Stay tuned for more episodes!

