Countdown to Commencement: GU-Q Seniors’ on their next stage | #016

The Voice is pleased to share another episode of GUQ Speaks.

 

 This episode’s message from the hosts:

As graduation approaches, and we bid farewell to the class of 2024, we thought it only appropriate to present a graduation special to properly celebrate our amazing seniors. This episode features a conversation between seniors from all four majors offered at GU-Q.

Listen to Ayet Zlata, Omar, and Meerna as they reflect on their time at GU-Q and share their plans, fears and hopes for the next stage in their lives. Whether you are a freshman or a rising senior, this episode offers a beautiful representation of what it is like to be a GU-Q student, encompassing all the challenges and opportunities.

Congratulations to the class of 2024! We thank you for your amazing contributions; you will be greatly missed. Good luck with your future endeavors!

 

