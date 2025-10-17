Meet the new players: Men’s basketball

KJ Lewis | Junior | Guard

K J Lewis joins Georgetown as a junior transfer from the University of Arizona, where he played a key role in their 2024 Sweet Sixteen run. Lewis appeared in all 37 games last year, averaging 10.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. He also came up big for the Wildcats in the Big 12 tournament, averaging 15.0 points and having some of his best all-around performances.

Lewis attended his senior year at Duncanville High School in Texas, where he was coached by Georgetown star Micah Peavy’s father and graduated as a top-100 recruit. Lewis fits perfectly into Ed Cooley’s vision for a tougher, more dynamic Georgetown squad. He’s a guard who can lock down on defense and still finish above the rim on the other end. Expect him to be one of the leaders of this new-look team and a likely starter.

DeShawn Harris-Smith | Junior | Guard

A Washington region native from powerhouse Paul VI High School, DeShawn Harris-Smith joins Georgetown after two seasons at the University of Maryland. In high school, Harris-Smith collected various accolades, including Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year, Naismith High School All-American, and additional Player of the Year awards in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, All-MET, Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association, and MaxPreps. He was listed as the top prospect coming out of Virginia and is praised for his combination of strength and defensive energy.

As a freshman at Maryland, he averaged 7.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, but saw his minutes and production dip last season to 2.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game as Maryland’s backcourt crowded. During the GLOBL JAM tournament, an international tournament the Hoyas participated in over the summer, Harris-Smith erupted in the Hoyas’ opener versus Japan with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists in under 32 minutes—exactly the sort of performance that hints at the kind of player that the Georgetown coaching staff expects him to become. While he’s still evolving as a shooter, averaging around 39% from the field last year, his passion and intensity should make him a fan favorite. Under Cooley’s system, he should have more freedom to attack and rediscover the confidence that made him a top recruit.

Jeremiah Williams | Graduate Student | Guard

Jeremiah Williams joins Georgetown as a graduate student transfer from Rutgers University. Williams played his first two seasons at Temple University, where he averaged 9.4 points and 4.2 assists per game. He transferred to Iowa State University after two strong seasons at Temple but missed the entirety of his junior year due to a left Achilles tendon injury. He then transferred to Rutgers, where he was named Big Ten Player of the Week in his first season and averaged 9.6 points over two years with the program.

After a turbulent stretch of injuries and transfers, Georgetown gives him a chance to steady the ship. During the GLOBL JAM tournament over the summer, Williams posted 13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal in a close win over Brazil. That kind of stat line in a tense, competitive game shows his ability to step up in pressure environments. Williams brings veteran experience and decision-making to this Georgetown roster.

Langston Love | Graduate Student | Guard

This former four-star recruit who played for Florida’s Montverde Academy in high school joins Georgetown in his fifth year from Baylor University. After missing his redshirt season in 2021 due to an ACL injury, Langston Love bounced back and had three solid seasons with the Bears, averaging 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists. Over the last three years, Love has remained consistent as a shooter, averaging 43.2% from the field and 38.8% from three-point range.

At 6-foot-5, Love has the size and strength to play either guard spot, and his shooting ability gives Georgetown a much-needed perimeter weapon. Expect this experienced playmaker to become one of the team’s most reliable shooters.

Isaiah Abraham | Sophomore | Forward

As a high school teammate of Harris-Smith, Isaiah Abraham shone at Paul VI High School as a top-75 prospect before committing to the University of Connecticut. Though he played limited minutes as a freshman, averaging 1.6 points and 0.6 rebounds, he practiced daily against one of the nation’s most physical rosters and now brings that championship mentality to the Hilltop. In the GLOBL JAM opener versus Japan, he contributed 10.0 points and 2 blocks. Abraham showed promise in this Georgetown debut, and if he continues to improve offensively, he could earn regular minutes early.

Vince Iwuchukwu | Senior | Center

Hailing from Nigeria and in his senior year, Vince Iwuchukwu looks to make a significant impact in the interior right away. In high school, Iwuchukwu earned a consensus top-15 national ranking by all major scouting services before joining the University of Southern California (USC) for two seasons.

The summer before his freshman season, Iwuchukwu suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout. The doctors told him he may never play basketball again. However, after months of recovery and hard work, he was cleared to play and got his first minutes in January of his freshman year. While at USC, Iwuchukwu averaged 5.4 and 5.5 points respectively and scored a career-best 19 points against Oregon State University in his first season. He transferred to St. John’s University in his junior year, averaging 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds.

Although his production was limited, what stands out is his efficiency in the limited attempts he had to shoot and his size. At 7-foot-1, he gives Georgetown true rim-protection ability. He has the potential to become one of the BIG EAST’s most intimidating big men and has a story we can all root for.