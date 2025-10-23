Meet the 2025 GUSA senator candidates

If you’ve somehow missed it, GUSA elections are back and better than ever. With 11 senate seats open and over 30 candidates, this race will be a wild ride.

The Voice compiled a list of students running for both Class of 2029 and at-large senatorial spots, including their major policy plans and a laundry list of qualifications. Buckle up.

Class of 2029 candidates

Dima Al-Quzwini (SFS ’29)

Dima Al-Quzwini (SFS ’29) was inspired to run for GUSA through her experience in the First-Year Orientation to Community Involvement (FOCI) pre-orientation program this summer, which focused mainly on public service.

“I really want to be more involved in the Georgetown community and make sure I’m somebody who’s making a difference on campus,” Al-Quzwini said.

One of the main goals of her platform is advocating for more frequent transportation options, extended Leo’s hours, increased laundry credit, and more reasonable prices for key replacement. Al-Quzwini says her policy choices are based on feedback from students.

“A lot of people are running their campaign based on what they think Georgetown would want as opposed to asking people,” Al-Quzwini said. “Every single policy I’ve announced is something I’ve talked to students about and asked ‘What do you want me to change?”

Al-Quzwini also hopes to achieve active outreach through regular student-wide surveys about GUSA effectiveness.

“We need to be making sure we’re an active part of the space we’re in, not passive,” she said.

Sam Baghdadchi (CAS ’29)

Sam Baghdadchi (CAS ’29) said he will advocate for efficient and transparent allocation of Student Activity Fees as well as over $1 million GUSA funding.

Baghdadchi’s campaign focuses on material improvements on campus. He plans to work with the Department of Facilities to replace the shower heads in freshman dorms and install an orange juice machine at Epi’s. As a Government and Environment & Sustainability double major and a general member of Eco Consultants, Baghdadchi also wants to improve recycling on campus.

Baghdadchi believes that with greater transparency surrounding the Student Activities Fees that all students pay, GUSA will be able to “fund clubs the right way and support incredible initiatives.”

“I’m interested in making a difference through the small things,” Baghdadchi. “I’m running for GUSA because I want to work to find tangible solutions to tangible problems.”

Jacqueline “Jackie” Cavallin (SFS ’29)

Jackie Cavallin (SFS ’29) wants to prioritize student well-being and communication between student groups and GUSA. Campus groups, such as clubs, are not transparent enough in discussing how they respond to student concerns, according to Cavallin. She wants to see more collaboration between Georgetown’s different undergraduate schools.

“I believe GUSA can be a stronger bridge between students and administrators, especially when it comes to wellness, inclusivity, and student advocacy,” Cavallin wrote.

Cavallin highlighted her previous experience interning at the House of Representatives and the Senate as an asset for her campaign. She is currently a member of the School of Foreign Service Academic Council (SFSAC), where she assists in organizing embassy events, and the Student Athlete Academic Council, where she promotes mental health resources for student athletes.

Ryan Chin (CAS ’29)

For Ryan Chin (CAS ’29), accountability, accessibility, and affordability are key concerns. According to his campaign material, he thinks that GUSA could do more to keep students aware of its activities, in particular through increased town halls. In order to create a campus that is accessible for students of all abilities, he proposes that Georgetown should install more signage that highlights accessible paths.

As a senator, Chin aims to expand the Georgetown University Transportation System (GUTS) services to weekend mornings, and reintroduce a referendum for all students to receive a WMATA U-Pass, which would provide students with unlimited Metro and bus rides throughout the semester. He also intends to lower the fee for replacing room keys for Georgetown Scholars Program and Community Scholars Program students, and students that receive financial aid. In line with his aim of accountability, he would also hold a personal town hall every two weeks.

Iris Cho (SOH ’29)

Iris Cho (SOH ’29) hopes to make Georgetown more comfortable for its students.

“The future I see for Georgetown students is everyone feeling that they have a safe, connected home,” she said. “I want students to have assurance that if they express complaints, they’ll have people who will actually listen and make that change.”

Cho’s platform advocates for more thorough responses from facilities regarding maintenance, as well as more frequently cleaned residential halls and more trash cans around campus. She also intends to ask competitive clubs to publish acceptance rates and selection criteria each year. Finally, Cho aims to expand weekend GUTS shuttle options.

Constantine Filippatos (SFS ’29)

With leadership experience in four large clubs at high school, Constantine Filippatos (SFS ’29) believes he can coordinate with administration to gather necessary resources and enact change at Georgetown.

Filippatos’s platform prioritizes improving printer function at Lauinger Library, allowing all students the option of physical GOCards, and doubling the allotted laundry balance.

“I stand up for what I believe in,” Filippatos wrote to the Voice. “It’s the reason I have the best chance of pushing through the policies which really matter to freshmen.”

Jaxon French (CAS ’29)

Jaxon French’s (CAS ’29) main priority is campus dining. French cites a lack of options for students with dietary restrictions and limited hours at the dining halls as major issues with dining. He said the university’s contract with Aramark, the company that supplies Georgetown’s food services, is the root of this problem.

French says that he has the passion and knowledge to fix the “food desert” at Georgetown.

“The Aramark contract expires soon, and with it comes a chance to revitalize our campus dining. I will bring quality, health, and inclusive food to campus if you vote for me,” French wrote to the Voice.

Roye Ganju (SFS ’29)

Roye Ganju (SFS ’29) is running on a platform centered around representation, respect, and renewal. Through his experiences as a member of both the Hindu Student Association and the South Asian Society, he aims to increase acceptance of minorities on campus.

“My priorities are to make sure that as a senator, I will not sit on an ivory tower but will instead be there for my fellow Hoyas, that minorities on this campus can be respected not in name but with actual accomodations [sic] for their faith and beliefs,” Ganju wrote to the Voice.

Ganju also plans to improve student body participation in GUSA. In his experience as a member of the Student Council at his high school, Ganju’s efforts doubled voter turnout, providing consistent results he hopes to bring to his senatorial role. In order to do this, Ganju intends on making students feel confident in their student government.

“That may not seem like much, but a little faith from the student body goes a long way in strengthening student government’s position in everything from negotiations with the administration to just organising the most basic events for students,” Ganju wrote. “Long-run success will be built on faith, and if elected, I’m sure that I’ll be in this for the long-run.”

Ahursa Ghalebi (SOH ’29)

Ahursa Ghalebi (SOH ’29) hopes to improve Georgetown’s sanitation, dining, and Wi-Fi.

“I believe for all the tuition we pay, the floors should be painted gold and we should have statues in our honour,” she said in a statement to the Voice.

Ghalebi cited her years of experience in high school student government and club leadership as her chief assets which will help her complete GUSA projects. She added that outside of her organizing, outreach, and budgeting skills, she plans to approach GUSA with a solution-oriented mindset.

“When something isn’t working, I don’t complain, I fix it,” Ghalebi wrote.

Julian Higgins (MSB ’29)

Julian Higgins (MSB ’29) is focused on small things he can address in student life. He believes he can best serve his role as freshman senator by supporting the incoming executive team and implementing immediate fixes. From making sure the laundry machines are working to distributing buckets in dorms to prevent water damage from leaks, Higgins aims to prioritize fast-turnaround solutions.

“If we’re really gonna be so trusting of administration, I think [big] issues would’ve been solved years ago. So I start small,” Higgins said.

If elected, Higgins intends to reform club management and funding allocations. He hopes to fight for student voices through advocating for increased administrative consideration of referendums.

Jack Hill (CAS ’29)

Jack Hill’s (CAS ’29) campaign is focusing on dining options on campus. He hopes to expand students’ ability to use Flex dollars, particularly at the Farmers’ Market and at GUGS cookouts. He also believes that Leo’s should conduct more rigorous food safety inspections and keep serving food until 9:00 PM. Hill also aims to better sustainability on campus by increasing composting.

“What ultimately convinced me to run is the work that I saw GUSA can actually do to better student life on campus,” Hill wrote to the Voice.

He currently works with GUSA as a member of the External Affairs Department, an executive department that connects students with community advocacy opportunities in D.C.

Michael Hou (CAS ’29)

Michael Hou’s (CAS ’29) policy platform focuses on student dissatisfaction with course selection and club applications. He proposes that Georgetown should implement a Hoya Course Guide that allows freshmen to examine their course choices before registering. He also believes that a regularly updated printer-status map will combat frustration caused by broken or understocked printers.

“My first registration felt like a scavenger hunt,” Hou wrote to the Voice.

As part of the Senate’s Policy and Advocacy group, Hou has worked on Hoya Course Guide legislation. He hopes to make sure that minor problems do not affect students’ daily life, and to create a more informed course selection process.

Avery Hughes-Davis (CAS ’29)

For Avery Hughes-Davis (CAS ’29), involvement in his high school and middle school student government shaped his views on public service.

“I just found that that’s one of the most rewarding things to do on campus to make a difference,” he said. “I really like being able to work together with other people to make wherever we are better.”

One of Hughes-Davis’ main platform goals is creating no-assignment recommendation periods, where faculty are reminded to lighten the workload during the times when students are most busy, such as Homecoming and Halloween. He also hopes to improve dining experiences, showers, and transparency about acceptances in club applications.

Ishaan Jordan (CAS ’29)

Ishaan Jordan’s (CAS ’29) main policy points include reducing social restrictions and improving freshmen dorms. He advocates for more safe spaces for LGBTQ+ students, as well as increasing equity for first-generation students at Georgetown.

“There are a lot of indirect costs that come with coming to college, especially for first-years, that aren’t always addressed,” Jordan said.

Jordan hopes to reduce restrictions on parties on campus, saying they create an unsafe precedent of partying off campus, where students cannot be reached by university services. He also intends to improve sanitation and internet connection in the freshmen dorms. His main goal is to make Georgetown feel more comfortable for its students.

“This shouldn’t feel like four years away from home,” Jordan said. “This should feel like your new home.”

Lucy Kershen (CAS ’29)

Lucy Kershen (CAS ’29) is placing the student experience at the center of her campaign platform, highlighting community, printing, and dining as her top priorities.

“I want to ensure that GUSA helps take care of the basics so that students can focus on learning and having fun without added stressors to worry about,” she wrote.

On top of the university’s contract provisions for RAs, Kershen believes GUSA should set aside funds for residence hall social events in order to facilitate community building among freshmen. Frustrated by the lack of dining options on weekends, she proposes creating grab-and-go choices on campus, in addition to expanding late nights at Epi’s and keeping dietary restriction stations open on weekends—although Leo’s has resumed weekend service at those stations after a brief hiatus.

Angelina Kou (CAS ’29)

Angelina Kou’s (CAS ’29) policy platform has three main pillars: food, study spaces, and campus fun. Kou aims to bring back the former “Late Night Buffet” menu at Epi’s, as well as provide more dining options for students with dietary restrictions. She suggested collaborating with Bodega and Royal Jacket to have ready-made sandwiches available for those students.

Kou said that she brings a “fresh perspective” to her class, in part because of her conversations with GUSA senators about former university regulations. Because much of the freshman class doesn’t know about former citation rules or the previous buffet, they don’t see the same possibilities for change, according to Kou.

Kou also aims to increase hours in the Bioethics library through a voluntary staffing system and have blankets and markers available for students in all study spots. Finally, she hopes to end the new mandatory reporting standards for RAs.

Jacob Nolan (CAS ’29)

Jacob Nolan (CAS ’29) is focusing on residential issues. His main goals include stocking freshman dorm common rooms with cooking and cleaning, and expanding the laundry budget to $63. He also hopes to introduce legislation to end the Student Neighborhood Assistance Program (SNAP) and prevent house parties from being shut down.

Nolan said that the current laundry budget of $42 only allows students to do 12 cycles before they must use their own money.

“The university can easily expand the laundry budget,” he wrote to the Voice. “This will encourage people to wash their clothes, towels, and sheets more often!”

As part of his campaign to “Let Georgetown Cook,” Nolan proposes that alumni could fund cooking supplies in dorms, so that students do not have to pay extra.

Lucas Robbins (CAS ’29)

Lucas Robbins (CAS ’29), who is campaigning alongside Simone Beshtoev (SFS ’29), sees dining on campus as his top priority, based on a poll he and Beshtoev conducted among freshmen earlier this year. His plans for improving dining at Leo’s include extending the hours and advocating for Launch to change its cuisine weekly. Robbins also intends to address the shortages of paper and toner in the printers.

As a student in the Georgetown Emergency Response Medical Service (GERMS) EMT course, Robbins is no stranger to helping out fellow Hoyas. In high school, he advocated for students as part of a Mayor’s Youth Advisory Board.

“The future that I see for Georgetown is one where there is open dialogue between the student body and the administration, with GUSA serving as a conduit for the issues that matter most to our students,” Robbins wrote to the Voice.

Simone Beshtoev (SFS ’29), William Chun (CAS ’29), Matthew Cosenza (CAS ’29), Charlie Cutler (SFS ’29), Marcos Feliciano Madero (SFS ’29), Mustafa Kilicarslan (CAS ’29), Simon Maxwell (CAS ’29), and Joseph “Joe” Romano (CAS ’29) did not respond to the Voice’s request for comment.

At-large candidates

Evan Cornell (CAS ’27)

For Evan Cornell, amplifying student voices is a pillar of his campaign.

“So much about the Georgetown experience is incredible, from the people to the place to the endless opportunities,” Cornell wrote. “Yet, we see time and again students’ voices being ignored and left out of important conversations.”

Cornell previously served as a GUSA Senator and Chair of the Ethics and Oversight Committee before stepping down to study abroad. He cites previous successes such as increased furniture in the HFSC, dining and housing reforms, and putting new trash cans around campus.

As at-large Senator, Cornell hopes to pick up where he left off, with campaign goals such as adjusting the standards of meal plan exemption for students who live off campus.

Cornell also aims to fix the housing process for returning abroad students, increase printer access in dorms, and install more hydration stations around campus.

Above all, he hopes to breed a culture of acceptance at Georgetown.

“In order to build on the Georgetown we love, we must be inclusive of everyone,” Cornell wrote. “No organization, no club, no faction, no secret society shall get in the way of putting every student first.”

Scott Lichamer (CAS ’26)

For Scott Lichamer (CAS ’26), being a senior gives him a unique perspective on GUSA.

“As a senior, I think I’ve seen how things have changed over the past few years and how we can bring it back to some of the good things we’ve lost over time,” he said. “I want to help foster the community that made me fall in love with Georgetown.”

Lichamer’s main campaign goals include improving social life and fixing the smaller, practical problems that often go unnoticed. He hopes to improve common spaces, expand LLC options, and make student life more engaging.

He also aims to focus on areas like housing for students studying abroad, the transfer process, and dietary options at Leo’s. Lichamer also intends to ensure that, within decision-making, student and club voices will be heard.

“I want to focus on the little practical, actionable things that GUSA can do,” he said. “As for how we can actually see these goals accomplished, we need to work directly with the clubs, not going through these weird abstract organizations trying to guess what clubs want.”

Shea O’Day (CAS ’26)

Shea O’Day (CAS ’26) said her vast array of extracurriculars, ranging from shredding the ice on club hockey to researching bottlenose dolphin animal behavior, inspired her to run for GUSA. O’Day started her campaign after talking with a friend about her passion for bolstering club culture and creating communities for students on campus.

“I hope to make one last push to uplift accessible student groups, events, and spaces, especially those that center around nothing but living,” she wrote to the Voice. “I believe more funding and policies should focus on promoting socializing and unwinding rather than networking, resuming [sic] building, and ‘locking-in.’”

As a transfer student and Division III swimmer with multiple club leadership positions, O’Day said she can commit to whatever she starts. Her goals include promoting outdoor activities, building more inclusive social scenes and third spaces, and establishing an effective composting and recycling program on campus—something she did at Oberlin College prior to her transfer.

Reflecting on her isolationist habits in her sophomore year, O’Day hopes her work as GUSA senator can create a future at Georgetown where students like her can find their communities more easily.

“[Students] are already creating this culture—on a typical Wednesday afternoon, I now know sophomores who unwind after a 3-hour lab by drinking (and ‘spilling’) tea together,” O’Day wrote. “I hope the future of Georgetown starts to prioritize community over accolades earlier in their college experience.”

Nico Santiago (CAS ’27)

Running for his third term in the GUSA Senate, Nico Santiago (CAS ’27) feels ready to take on another semester. With a campaign structured around “Food, Fun, and Function,” Santiago has plans to secure students more guest meal swipes and larger occupancy limits in Vil A—and he believes he knows exactly how to do it.

“I am very familiar with how the institution works and the exact places I need to go in order to accomplish my goals,” he wrote. “This experience [in GUSA] has equipped me with the tools necessary to carry out the policy aims I have set and deliver results for the student body.”

Currently serving as chair of the Ethics and Oversight Committee, Santiago hopes to continue prioritizing efficiency and accountability within the organization. Ultimately, he hopes to produce a GUSA and Georgetown that students are proud of.

“Above all else, a vote for me is a vote for a future at Georgetown where students unequivocally look forward to coming back to the hilltop whenever they are away,” Santiago wrote.

Luke Schneeman (CAS ’28)

Luke Schneeman (CAS ’28) hopes to create a Georgetown that prioritizes student life. His main campaign goals include reducing consequences for first-time noise violations and pushing for student voices to be included in the reconstruction of Vil A.

“The Vil A rooftops are one of the few places where the Georgetown community comes together, and it is crucial that we still have access to these community gathering spaces after the renovation,” Schneeman wrote.

He sees a path through GUSA to make tangible change for students.

“I love Georgetown, and I know there are ways we can make our time here better through GUSA,” he wrote. “Students are the backbone of this university, and we deserve more from the [university] administration.”

Wassan Abdelkarim (CAS ’28), Shae McInnis (CAS ’28), and Youngsung Sim (SFS ’27) did not respond to the Voice’s request for comment.

Voting for both freshman and at-large candidates will take place from 8 p.m. on Oct. 22 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 24. The ballot will also include voting for the GUSA Executive election, the STAGE Act, and the Restore Student Life Act.