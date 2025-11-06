“King of whimsy” Nick Hasbun is tired of boring

If your walks to class haven’t been bombarded with flyers covered in “WHIMSY” in the last few months, you may be living under a rock. This initiative for increasing silliness on campus was started by Nick Hasbun (CAS ’28), who launched himself into the campus spotlight on Sept. 14 when he debuted his performative male contest on the steps of White-Gravenor Hall.

Whimsy, as defined by Hasbun, is “carrying yourself in a nonserious way.” His mission has been to host events to bring people together who similarly wish to partake in tomfoolery and shenanigans. Following the original contest, Hasbun passed the baton to his friend, Paige Benish (SFS ’28), to host an additional performative lesbian contest just one week after the first.

Hasbun sat down with the Voice to discuss his motives for running the competition and pick at some of his whimsiest thoughts. He was inspired by the original performative male contest, which began in Seattle at the beginning of August. Just after returning to D.C. this fall, Hasbun competed in the DMV wide-contest on Aug. 31 and placed second. This inspired him to organize a contest of his own at Georgetown, which was met with rapid success of over 300 eventgoers and 20 participants.

After this impressive turnout, Hasbun identified Georgetown as having a need for a space for those outside of the mainstream— who he referred to as alt—or simply put, those with an “appetite for stupid shit.” Hosting these spaces has brought an unexpected community together—one that he didn’t realize people needed.

Hasbun explained that the events ended up reflecting a much deeper need for a space dedicated to plain-old goofiness on campus. He finds that students are too concerned with what other people will think about them and are not enjoying themselves because of this fear.

“It’s college, we’re here to learn and get degrees but you can also do that while doing stupid shit and having fun,” Hasbun said.

He emphasized how the so-called “best years of your life” concept of college has been thwarted to one of a pre-professional corporate focus, though Hasbun argues it should be something different.

“College is the last time it’s socially acceptable to be an idiot. There’s a way to lock in when it’s needed and still remember you don’t have a fully developed frontal cortex,” Hasbun said.

However, Hasbun recognizes that his whimsical outlook on life bears a heavy weight of privilege as well. For many students, this type of lackadaisical nature is not feasible nor a wise move because of financial or career pressures. A successful college career of working hard, climbing the ladder, and making connections is a goal for many, not only for professional careers, but for their livelihood itself. Instead, Hasbun encourages those that do have the wealth and opportunity to have fun to do so in more unique ways, instead of conforming to the status quo.

“Many people here are also very well off and are able to be whimsy and not have to worry about your loans or providing for a family,” Hasbun said.

Some of these students defer to alcoholism and party culture as their means to having fun and divert from traditional everyday college life. Hasbun believes in letting loose by parting, but also offers other ways to destress and have fun, like attending concerts, visiting markets, and exploring D.C.

“It’s fun to do different things and a certain beauty to that—everybody’s individuality is so awesome,” he said.

Along with this encouragement to take yourself less seriously, Hasbun finds that whimsiness has a direct correlation with creating personality on campus, as opposed to his opinion that Georgetown currently does not have a common culture.

“There’s fun in discovering who you are and expressing yourself in a manner that’s not vanilla or not the mainstream” he said. “It’s fun to be different and express yourself the way you want.”

Hasbun has contemplated the idea of forming a club dedicated to these kinds of gatherings, but remains undecided on whether or not the formal designation as a university club defeats the spontaneity and whimsical vibe. In light of recent events, he is currently contemplating throwing a “celebration” for former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney’s recent passing.

Until then, he encourages everyone at Georgetown to discover themselves beyond just capitalist expectations.

“Unseriousness breeds individuality,” Hasbun said.