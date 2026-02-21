Trade wizardry in Washington

In a blockbuster three-team deal finalized on Feb. 5, the Washington Wizards sent Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, two first-round picks, and three second-round picks to the Dallas Mavericks. In return, the Wizards received Jaden Hardy, D’Angelo Russell, Dante Exum, and, most surprisingly, four-time first-team All-NBA selection and 10-time All Star Anthony Davis. These trades mark a possible end to the Wizards’ prolonged rebuilding phase and signal a shift toward immediate competitiveness.

For Washington, acquiring Davis is a calculated gamble. At nearly 33 years old, he is frequently injured—he is expected to miss the rest of the 2025-26 season with a hand and groin injury—and expensive, carrying a $58.5 million guaranteed salary next season. He also comes with a $62.8 million player option for the following year, which allows him to decide if he wants to return to the team under that contract. Nevertheless, he remains one of the league’s most elite rim protectors, particularly in the postseason, and this season averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game before his injury. His versatility, honed from years as a guard before transitioning to power forward/center, allows him to impact both ends of the floor.

The trade for Davis is particularly notable because he was a central figure in the controversial Luka Dončić trade. In February 2025, Dončić—who had played six seasons with the Mavericks, led them to the NBA Finals and captured fans’ hearts—was shockingly traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Davis. Over the past year, Davis played just 29 games for Dallas before being sidelined by hand and groin injuries. His worst performance arguably came in a loss to the Lakers in Dallas, where he scored 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting while Dončić returned 45 points.

In a press release, Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins framed the acquisition as more than a star-level addition, calling Davis “one of the most accomplished players of his generation” and highlighting the defensive and championship experience he brings to Washington’s young roster.

After Davis was traded to the Wizards, speculation grew that he was unhappy with the move, fueled in part by fans noticing he changed his Instagram profile picture to a black circle.

He denied the rumors in an interview with The Athletic, saying reports about his frustration were inaccurate and emphasizing that his long-term future in D.C. depends on the team’s plan.

“Obviously, at this time, every year, you want to compete for championships and stuff like that,” Davis said. “I want to see the plan, hear the plan, see the vision.”

The Wizards had already made another major move in January, trading CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert to the Atlanta Hawks for four-time All-Star Trae Young, who requested the trade.

“The city can revive me as much as I can revive it,” Young said in an interview with Andscape.

Young, one of the game’s best offensive playmakers, has averaged 9.81 assists per game, third all-time behind Magic Johnson and John Stockton, and 25.18 points per game, ranking 13th all-time. He also has deep playoff experience, having led Atlanta to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. However, Young has consistently ranked among the league’s weakest defenders, often targeted due to his size (6-foot-1). Despite this, Young has made clear his commitment to the team’s youth and success, honoring D.C.’s sports history by wearing jerseys of both Georgetown’s Allen Iverson and the Wizards’ John Wall on the bench.

While both Davis and Young are currently out with injuries, Dawkins recently expressed optimism that both veterans could still suit up this season, calling it “highly likely” they’ll play this year once healthy.

Trading older players like Middleton and Bagley III aligns with Washington’s low-risk, high-reward strategy of developing a young core to lower their salary payments and grow team cohesion. Young and Davis do not exactly fit into that strategy, but bring significant expertise to help the team develop.

Davis’ dominant presence in the paint paired with Young’s playmaking could transform Washington on both ends of the floor—especially with Davis covering for some of Young’s defensive limitations. With Davis and the Wizards’ other big men protecting the rim behind him, Young would face less pressure defensively, potentially improving the team’s defensive rating inside the paint while increasing scoring possession—areas where the Wizards struggled before the trades.

For the youngest team in the league, adding two players over the NBA average age of 26 brings veteran leadership. Davis (32) and Young (27) have a combined twenty years of NBA experience—nearly equal to the Wizards’ 22 years spread across 14 players for an average of roughly 1.5 years per player.

Until Davis and Young make their debut, the Wizards’ young core, none of whom were traded, can gain valuable experience during the remainder of the season without threatening the chance to earn a higher draft pick. Ideally, when Young and Davis suit up for their first game, they will position Washington to compete immediately.

The Wizards’ recent trades signal a broader long-term development plan rather than a short-term push for wins. In addition, despite gaining high-profile players, Washington did not give away any first-round draft picks for the coming years. Under their current plan, the team’s path forward depends on strong draft picks and development of their young core. Their progress on that front combined with the eventual return of veteran stars may finally give Washington basketball fans something to look forward to next year.