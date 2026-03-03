Georgetown applies to launch two MSB programs in Greece

Georgetown University is collaborating with the Athens-based Public Power Corporation (PPC) Group to launch programs in Greece, a spokesperson confirmed to the Voice on Tuesday. If the university’s application is approved by Greek authorities, Georgetown will offer two graduate programs from the McDonough School of Business (MSB) in Athens starting in Fall 2026.

Paul Almeida, MSB Dean, said that this partnership will allow Georgetown to spread its programs and mission further across the world.

“Georgetown University was founded on the idea of educating the future leaders who will make an impact in the world,” Almedia said in a press release. “Centuries later, we continue this tradition on a global scale, delivering the knowledge and experiences needed to create value for countries, businesses, and society. We are excited to be in Greece, and are grateful to the PPC Group for this opportunity.”

In Greece, Georgetown would offer its Executive Master’s in Leadership and M.S. in Environment and Sustainability Management. According to a university press release, courses will take place in Athens, culminating in a residency and graduation ceremony in D.C. Both programs will be taught in English and geared towards Greek executives, “including professionals at PPC Group.”

Georgetown currently has several other programs offered internationally—a satellite campus in Qatar; a villa for study abroad programs in Florence, Italy; programs in Jakarta, Indonesia, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; along with other global partnerships.

Georgetown’s application to establish a University Legal Entity (ULE) in Greece comes after the passage of a 2025 law that created a framework for universities to establish nonprofit branches in Greece under state supervision. Previously, only state institutions of higher education were allowed to operate in Greece. The law has been the subject of debate amongst Greeks, who argue that the establishment of private universities could create inequities and benefit those who can afford to pay tuition, and could also divert funding from public universities.

For the programs to go forward, they will need to be approved by Greece’s Ministry of Education, Religious Affairs, and Sports. Georgetown submitted an application to the ministry, which carries a €600,000 application fee.

The process for approval as a ULE is strict—Greece’s Minister of Education Sofia Zacharaki told a Greek outlet in December that only four of twelve international university applicants were licensed in 2025 after review. The four approved institutions include the University of Nicosia in Cyprus, and three U.K. universities: the University of York, Keele University, and the UK Open University. No American universities have been approved thus far.

During the most recent application cycle, five previously rejected applicants resubmitted, alongside Roger Williams University (in partnership with the American College of Greece) and the European University Cyprus.

While the programs would operate under state supervision, Georgetown will still have full control over curricula and admissions decisions.

If approved, PPC Group would act as an “enabler for Georgetown University’s presence in Greece.” George Stassis, CEO of PPC Group, said that he believes the partnership to be key in developing talent and leadership for PPC Group and other international companies.

“We are delighted with our collaboration with Georgetown University, one of the most renowned universities in the world, which ensures a high-quality blending of rigorous academic theory with global business insights. This initiative is a strategic investment in talent,” Stassis said in a press release. “It is a vital part of our commitment to empower next-gen leaders across the globe to drive meaningful organizational and societal impact.”

Georgetown’s Executive Master’s in Leadership (EML), launched in 2005, was originally taught as a 32-credit curriculum, but was reorganized to be offered in a customized format for organizations.

The M.S. in Environment and Sustainability Management is a 10-month program currently offered at Georgetown’s Capitol Campus. It is offered in collaboration between the MSB and Georgetown’s Earth Commons Institute.

Peter Marra, Dean of the Earth Commons, said he sees the program’s launch in Greece as an opportunity for Greece to continue its commitment to sustainable development.

“Together with PPC, Georgetown in Greece offers a dynamic, real-world, and interdisciplinary curriculum where Greek leaders can engage directly with climate adaptation, supply chain management, and sustainable development in real time,” Marra said in a press release. “Graduates of the Environment and Sustainability Management program will emerge ready to apply their expertise to the critical commitments Greece has made to environmental protection, climate change mitigation, and the just energy transition.”