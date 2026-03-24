Hoya junior guard KJ Lewis is set to enter the transfer portal, he told On3, a college sports outlet, on Tuesday, March 24. Lewis, Georgetown’s top scorer, missed the postseason after an ankle injury in the Hoyas’ Feb. 24 game against Marquette.

Lewis earned Third-Team All-BIG EAST honors after leading the Hoyas’ scoring with an average of 14.9 points per game and six games with 20 or more points this season. His accuracy—40% from the field and 30% of his threes—made him a dependable scorer for the Hoyas to lean on. Defensively, the junior guard averaged 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.

After playing his first two seasons at Arizona, Lewis became one of Georgetown’s primary ballhandlers and playmakers, and before his injury he had garnered the second-most assists on the team this season, trailing only junior guard Malik Mack.

Lewis has not yet made an official statement about his intention to transfer.

Sydney Carroll
Sydney (she/her) is a junior in the college and managing editor for content. She likes her 2 dogs, cat, and guinea pig, sushi, Taylor Swift, public transportation, and Tennessee sunsets. She dislikes math, whichever team is playing the Buffalo Bills this week, the patriarchy, and carbonated beverages.

More: , , ,

Read More

Sports

Battle of the Bulldogs: Georgetown men’s basketball comes up short against Butler

By

Halftime Sports

Trade Deadline Winners and Losers

By

Sports

Peavy can’t quite power Hoyas past Huskies on the road

By

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments