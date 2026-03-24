Hoya junior guard KJ Lewis is set to enter the transfer portal, he told On3, a college sports outlet, on Tuesday, March 24. Lewis, Georgetown’s top scorer, missed the postseason after an ankle injury in the Hoyas’ Feb. 24 game against Marquette.

Lewis earned Third-Team All-BIG EAST honors after leading the Hoyas’ scoring with an average of 14.9 points per game and six games with 20 or more points this season. His accuracy—40% from the field and 30% of his threes—made him a dependable scorer for the Hoyas to lean on. Defensively, the junior guard averaged 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.

After playing his first two seasons at Arizona, Lewis became one of Georgetown’s primary ballhandlers and playmakers, and before his injury he had garnered the second-most assists on the team this season, trailing only junior guard Malik Mack.

Lewis has not yet made an official statement about his intention to transfer.