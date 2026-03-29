Georgetown women’s lacrosse shoulders past UConn, 18–7

On Saturday, March 28, Georgetown women’s lacrosse (6–3, 1–0 BIG EAST) defeated the University of Connecticut (UConn) Huskies (3–6, 0–1 BIG EAST) 18–7 in Georgetown’s BIG EAST home opener. The Hoyas entered the afternoon riding the momentum of last week’s 11–10 comeback win over Marquette, while the Huskies arrived in the District on a three-game losing streak following a loss to No. 18 Denver. The win marked Georgetown’s first victory over UConn since 2022 and moved the Hoyas to 2–0 in BIG EAST play for the first time since that season.

Georgetown controlled the opening draw behind junior defense Amanda Brille, who, along with senior attack Gracie Driggs, has helped the Hoyas dominate possession all season. After an early wide shot from junior attack Lauren Steer, Georgetown quickly found its rhythm as McGovern opened the scoring off an assist from Steer.

The Hoyas continued to push the pace. Senior attack Gracie Driggs followed with a free-position goal, a shot awarded when a minor foul occurs inside the critical scoring area, after Georgetown earned multiple early scoring opportunities. Junior midfielder Reagan Ziegler then finished a feed from Driggs before junior attack Anne McGovern converted another free-position chance, forcing an early UConn timeout as Georgetown took an early 4–0 lead less than five minutes into the game.

UConn responded a minute later with a free-position goal from senior attack Rayea Davis, but Georgetown quickly regained control. Sophomore attack Sophia Loschert, off another Lauren Steer assist, scored her first goal, continuing to showcase the depth of the Hoya attack. Defensively, senior defense Kendall Steer forced a key turnover late in the quarter. Ziegler finished the opening period with her second goal of the game off an assist from freshman attack Molly Davies to give Georgetown a 7–2 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter featured strong play on both ends of the field. Graduate goalkeeper Leah Warehime made key saves early to halt UConn’s momentum, continuing the form that has helped Georgetown hold opponents to just 8.00 goals per game this season, the second best in the conference.

After the Huskies cut into the lead with a goal midway through the quarter, the Hoyas answered immediately with a goal from Driggs off an assist from freshman attack Maia Pronti to make it 8–3. Davies later converted a free-position opportunity to close the half, giving Georgetown a 9–3 lead at the half.

UConn opened the second half with urgency, slowly chipping away at the Georgetown lead during a strong third-quarter stretch. McGovern briefly stopped the run with her third goal of the game, but the Huskies responded with three straight goals—including a free-position goal and a pair of assisted goals—to cut the deficit to 10–7 and force a Georgetown timeout with under three minutes in the quarter.

The Hoyas responded well to that signal. Out of the timeout, Georgetown settled the pace and moved the ball confidently around the offensive zone before McGovern found Loschert for a key goal that restored momentum and pushed the lead to 11–7 with a minute left in the quarter.

Georgetown bookended the game by dominating the final quarter from the start. Driggs scored early off an assist from McGovern, and Loschert followed with another goal to stretch the lead to six.

The Hoyas continued to succeed on offense, with Loschert completing a hat trick in the quarter before Lauren Steer found the back of the net off another McGovern assist. Ziegler added her third goal of the afternoon, and Driggs scored again off an assist from Lauren Steer as Georgetown fully took control of the game and led the Huskies 17-7 with less than four minutes in the game.

McGovern capped the scoring with a late free-position goal—her fourth goal of the day—while the Hoyas held UConn scoreless throughout the entire fourth quarter. Georgetown scored seven unanswered goals in the final period to secure the 18–7 victory.

The win highlighted the balance of the Hoya offense. McGovern continues to lead the team with 31 points (21 goals, 10 assists), while Driggs leads the team with 23 goals and ranks among the BIG EAST leaders in goals per game. Lauren Steer, who leads the team in assists (13), played a key role in the Hoyas’ ball movement throughout the afternoon, and Loschert’s game-leading five-goal performance pushed her season total to 19.

The Hoyas outshot UConn 45–26 and held a 19–9 advantage in shots on goal, keeping steady pressure on the Huskies’ defense. Georgetown was also efficient in transition, successfully moving the ball downfield on 17 of 18 attempts while committing just six turnovers compared to UConn’s 10. The Hoyas capitalized on free-position opportunities, converting 5 of 11 chances, and held a slight edge in ground balls while matching UConn closely in draw controls.

The Hoyas will continue their season on Wednesday, April 1, against Drexel University in Philadelphia, at 3 pm EST.





