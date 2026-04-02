On March 31 and April 1, a slew of Georgetown women’s basketball players announced their entries into the transfer portal. Sophomore guard Khadee Hession led the charge with her Instagram announcement on Tuesday, followed on Wednesday by freshman forward Braelynn Barnett and junior forward Cristen Carter, who are third and fourth on the team in total rebounds, respectively.

Hession played two years with Hoyas and appeared as a potential standout on the team entering the 2025-2026 season. She started all 29 games that she played in last year, compared to only 10 this season. Her average minutes per game fell from 31.3 to 22.1 in this most recent season, with a corresponding decline to 5.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. She was the fifth-highest scorer on the team this season, with a season-high of 20 points. In her announcement post, she thanked her coaches, teammates, and the Hoya community for the opportunity to represent Georgetown.

Carter, who spent her freshman and sophomore seasons at BIG EAST rival Butler University (12-19, 6-14 BIG EAST), played in 30 games this season. She averaged 14.5 minutes of play per game, with 4.6 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, and 12 blocks on the season. She notched 12 rebounds against George Mason (23-10, 16-2 A-10) back in November, and a season-high 13 points in a December loss to Providence (15-18, 7-13 BIG EAST).

Barnett only received 49 total minutes of play this season, scoring 19 total points with nine rebounds and four blocks.

Beyond these players’ exits from Georgetown, the Hoyas also face the loss of senior guard Victoria Rivera, announced on March 3. A four-year Hoya, Rivera scored her season-high in points back in November against Towson, scoring 20 with eight three-pointers made. She did not play after the Hoyas’ Dec. 13 win against Delaware State University (7-23, 4-10 MEAC). She averaged 10.3 points per game in the 2024-2025 season and is now looking elsewhere to play her final season of eligibility.

Graduating students Laila Jewett, Brianna Scott, and Chetanna Nweke are significant losses for the Hoyas as well. Jewett, a guard, was the team’s second-highest scorer following junior guard Khia Miller, and Scott was the fourth. In the absence of these veterans, Miller and others like sophomore guard Summer Davis will likely take on heavy loads entering the 2026-2027 season—assuming they don’t enter the transfer portal as well.