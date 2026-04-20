GUSA’s Spring 2026 election results

Georgetown students elected their Fall 2026 GUSA senators, filling six open seats per class and one at-large seat, the Election Commission announced around 10 p.m. on April 18.

Out of the seven sophomore candidates, the six senators-elect are Samuel Baghdadchi (CAS ’29), Ayesha Murtaza (CAS ’29), Dima Al-Quzwini (SFS ’29), Angelina Kou (CAS ’29), Constantine Filippatos (SFS ’29), and Iris Cho (SOH ’29).

Filippatos, who was re-elected in his role, looks forward to fulfilling student wishes.

“I look forward to spending the coming sessions delivering on everything you want us to accomplish,” Filippatos wrote in a comment to the Voice.

Al-Quzwini, also re-elected, noted the competitiveness of this semester’s election. She thanked those who assisted her campaign efforts in allowing her to secure her seat, and hopes to make the most of the opportunity.

“I couldn’t be more excited to continue being a part of the Senate and maintain my commitment to the goals I promised throughout my campaigns,” Al-Quzwini wrote in a comment to the Voice.

Murtaza, new to student government, shared similar sentiments. She encouraged her peers to become involved in GUSA, and hopes to help the student body with their input.

“Running for GUSA Senate as a first-gen low-income girl was very intimidating, but everyone in the process was welcoming, despite me never having done student government in my life,” Murtaza wrote in a comment to the Voice. “My message is that you should run for GUSA, give us ideas on effective bills we can pass, read our newsletters, and to just stay active.”

With eight junior candidates in the race, the six ultimately elected to be senators are Cameron Lane (CAS ’28), Zadie Weaver (CAS ’28), Roan Bedoian (CAS ’28), Tyler Chase (SFS ’28), Paolo Reyes (SFS ’28), and Aqib Khan (SFS ’28).

Reyes, who is one of the few senate-elects new to GUSA, felt optimistic following their introductory meeting on Sunday.

“I was amazed by the body’s camaraderie and the dedication of each member to advocating for students,” Reyes wrote in a comment to the Voice. “It was a pleasure getting to know all my fellow senators and hearing what they’re passionate about, and finding that we have a lot of overlap in things we can collaborate on.”

Veteran member Chase, who was recently elected as chair of the Financial Appropriations Committee, expressed his excitement in continuing to work on improving the Hilltop with student input.

“There is a lot of work to be done, and I am fully confident that this group of senators, working alongside an impressive Executive, is ready to take that work on,” he wrote in a comment to the Voice. “We do our best work when we hear directly from students, and any feedback is much appreciated.”

Others, like Bedoian, who will be serving as Vice Speaker of the Senate in the fall, are excited to continue expanding her projects in the organization.

“I am looking forward to both continuing with my current projects, such as starting a financial aid newsletter, advocating for free drying, and pushing the university to adopt the U-Pass program, and supporting new and returning Senators in their projects for the student body,” Bedoian wrote in a comment to the Voice.

Similarly, Lane, who was unanimously re-elected as Speaker of the Senate, was grateful for the opportunity to serve in GUSA for his third consecutive semester.

“I think my classmates recognized that efficacy in GUSA is something that compounds over time, and that having someone with a proven record of delivering on things like expanding dinning options and increasing the laundry credit for our communities most disadvantaged in the Senate is the best way to actually get things done,” Lane wrote in a comment to the Voice.

Weaver, who’s also served as GUSA Senator for multiple consecutive semesters, highlighted a newfound importance of GUSA programming, communications, and efficiency, as the university prepares to welcome a new president.

“This summer Eduardo Peñalver will begin his term as President of Georgetown; this gives GUSA a unique opportunity to negotiate and implement policies that have previously been overlooked by GU admin, and I trust that both our Senate and Exec will make the most of this chance,” Weaver wrote in a comment to the Voice.

As only four candidates ran for the six open seats designated for the incoming senior class, Sienna Lipton (CAS ’27), Alessia Viscusi (SFS ’27), James Nichols-Worley (CAS ’27), and Jacob Intrator (CAS ’27) all claimed their spot. Sameel Karzai (CAS ’27) and Lex Njomin (SFS ’27) also secured spots via write-in.

Nichols-Worley, who has focused his upcoming term on club culture, looks forward to addressing prevalent issues.

“Right now, it is far too difficult to create a new club on campus, and established clubs are in fact punished for working with new clubs or putting on innovative programming. Our clubs’ financial systems are convoluted,” Nichols-Worley wrote in a comment to the Voice. “Many of these problems are not anybody in particular’s fault, but still deserve to be addressed.”

Njomin, preparing to begin his third term as senator, is also ready to advocate for his policy plans.

“I’m honored to have the privilege to serve my third term as a senator, and I’m dedicated to keep working towards, as I always have, improving the club funding process through greater transparency and standardization,” Njomin wrote in a comment to the Voice.

Like Njomin, veteran senator Lipton is eager to start working, especially to get student voices heard by the university.

“I am also excited to discuss introducing referendums again, as they provide students the opportunity to give direct input on issues that affect their lives,” Lipton wrote in a comment to the Voice.

Similarly to the incoming senior class, the single candidate running for the one at-large seat, Vincent Barahona (MSB/SFS ’27), solidified his place among the senators-elect.

Candidates ran on promises to expand dining options, increase accessibility and funding for clubs, improve on-campus facilities, and make financial aid more accessible and transparent. Through interviews and town halls, the Voice compiled introductions to the Fall 2026 Senators.