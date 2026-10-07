Georgetown-affiliated organization files lawsuit to restore international student work authorization

Georgetown-affiliated organization NAFSA: Association of International Educators filed a lawsuit on Oct. 5 against three federal agencies for their broadcast messages requiring universities to deny international students off-campus work authorization, arguing that the reversal of decades of policy was announced abruptly without adequate justification.

“[The Department of Homeland Security] abruptly changed a position that the federal government had held for more than thirty-five years and sharply restricted international students’ access to internships and other hands-on learning opportunities—all while simultaneously threatening college and university officials with criminal prosecution for approving enrollments consistent with the government’s prior longstanding policy,” the filing said.

In an Oct.5 statement, NAFSA Executive Director and CEO Fanta Aw said that internships are integral to an international student’s experience while studying in the U.S.

“Hands-on, experiential learning is a hallmark of a U.S. education, and restricting access to it in this way is already disrupting opportunities for international students” Aw said. “Driving away international student talent will have long-term consequences for U.S. research, innovation, workforce development, and global competitiveness.”

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Aug. 12 and Aug. 24 broadcast messages directed universities to deny Curricular Practical Training (CPT)—the program that allows F-1 visa holders to receive work authorization for certain off-campus employment connected to their academic programs—unless the internship is required for graduation from the university. Starting in Fall 2026, Georgetown students were denied CPT status, forcing many international students to lose their internships and pause applications for the upcoming internship application cycle.

The university declined to comment on the lawsuit.

NAFSA, a non-profit dedicated to supporting international education, joined the Association of American Universities, Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, and the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts in filing the suit against the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the DHS, and the Department of Justice. Georgetown lists NAFSA as one of its education association affiliates, though it is not directly involved in the lawsuit.

The CPT program changes come amid the Trump Administration’s increased immigration enforcement, with a new 4-year cap on international student visas and additional barriers when applying for visas. International students make up 19% of Georgetown’s student body.

An international student (SFS ’28) explained that the denial of CPT applications has disrupted his career trajectory as he awaits further guidance from Georgetown on internship opportunities for Summer 2027. He has completed 3 internships through the CPT program in different areas of the country, and shared that each was integral to a well-rounded education in the U.S. The Voice has granted the student anonymity due to his fear of jeopardizing his visa.

“Just being at Georgetown is very different from experiencing what the city has to offer and experiencing what this country has to offer,” he said. “It is a chance for international students to have some hands-on experiences in different agencies, in different professional settings, and even explore somewhere outside of D.C.”

The international student said that by being in the U.S., not only does he benefit, but so do American-born students and internship colleagues who learn alongside him.

“By being in the U.S. and being on the ground and talking to actual local people and students, it is the best [form] of diplomacy in a sense,” he said. “Genuine conversation, genuinely going to class together, having meals together, hanging out, going out, going to the museum. Those are invaluable learning experiences for everyone.”