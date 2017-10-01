Women’s Soccer Seeks Seventh Straight Shutout

By:

Coming off of a dominant 4-0 display against DePaul (4-6-1, 0-1-1 Big East) on Thursday, the No. 17 Georgetown women’s soccer team (8-2-1, Big East) returns home looking to continue its impressive string of performances against Seton Hall (0-6-4, Big East) on Sunday. The game will begin at 1:00 pm at Shaw Field.

After a frustrating 4-0 defeat to Stanford back on September 1st, the Hoyas have pulled off six straight clean sheets including two within the conference. Their latest win against Big East rival DePaul featured a brace from redshirt sophomore forward Amanda Carolan coming off of an injury.

Head Coach Dave Nolan was excited to see his forward return to form. “It’s been tough because she’s been out for about three weeks and just because you get back on the field it doesn’t mean you’re back to your best,” he said. “Amanda’s a goal scorer and we’ve needed her to score goals. So, it was great that she was able to get two yesterday.”

Seton Hall remains winless this season, but Nolan was quick to point to the Pirates’ two hard-fought draws in the Big East as evidence that this team needs to be taken seriously.

“They’re a team that seems to be finding ways to stay in games,” he said. “They’re competitive and they keep on scrapping and fighting.”

The Pirates drew both DePaul and Butler after two overtimes this past week, to begin their conference play undefeated.

This rivalry has been fairly one-sided in recent years with the Hoyas having won the last five matchups by a combined score of 26-0. Nolan wants to ensure his team does not suffer a lapse in focus on Sunday. “[Seton Hall] has surprised people in the conference because they picked up two ties in their first two games against two of the better teams,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure that we understand that we’ve got to do our best to get a result.”

With Carolan swiftly returning to top form along with a recently impenetrable defense, Nolan and the Hoyas will no doubt be expecting a victory.

“This team takes care of business when it’s supposed to take care of business,” he said.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information