Meet the New Guys

By:

11/10/2017

Jahvon Blair

“Juggy,” the first commitment of the Patrick Ewing era, is one of several reinforcements to the Hoyas’ backcourt. The 6-foot-3 point guard out of Ontario was a productive two-way player at the Athlete Institute Prep, averaging 23.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Despite his scoring prowess, Blair contests that his best skill is his passing ability. “I’m at the best of my game in the open floor being able to push the ball on fast breaks because I’m great at creating a play for myself and my teammates,” Blair said. His selfless mentality makes him an ideal fit for an offensive scheme which will emphasize a quick passing game to get the ball to the team’s best shooters and big men on the block.

Although he may not start right away, Coach Ewing will certainly rely on Blair to contribute points and assists off the bench, and hopes he will be an integral part of the Georgetown team for years to come.

Jamorko Pickett

Going into this summer, it looked like Pickett, a D.C. native and the 55th-ranked high school senior in the nation according to Scout, would be headed down south to play for the Ole Miss Rebels. In late July, though, he was released from his letter of intent and committed to Georgetown over local rival Maryland.

This was quite the triumph for the Hoyas and reenergized media attention to the team. Scout went on to rank Pickett No. 1 on its “Top Five Big East Basketball Impact Freshmen” list.

The 6-foot-9 swingman has all of the physical and mental tools to quickly become a key contributor, from his 7-foot-4 wingspan to his even-keeled attitude. Pickett will bring a powerful two-way presence to the Hoyas and has the potential to to adjust quickly to the college game. Expect him to contribute right away.

Antwan Walker

Antwan Walker is another freshman from whom Coach Ewing will be expecting immediate production. Walker, a D.C. native and John Thompson III recruit, attended Hargrave Military Academy, a perennial high school/prep-program powerhouse located in Southern Virginia.

While Coach Ewing will heavily rely on Pickett in the attack, Walker, standing at 6-foot-9 and weighing in at 230 pounds, will look to contribute more to the Hoyas’ defensive play and rebounding. Ewing expects Walker to make the biggest impact with his stellar defensive and rebounding dexterity.

“Do the things I want you to do, which are defense and rebounding,” Ewing said of Walker, “and you will play.”

Expect Walker to provide hard-nosed, “Ewing-era” Big East physicality off the bench this season, further strengthening the Hoyas’ front court.

Chris Sodom

Chris Sodom enters the 2017 season as Georgetown’s only 7-footer, adding more depth and length to the Hoya backcourt, and providing a true backup to junior center Jessie Govan. Sodom is originally from Kaduna, Nigeria, but attended high school at Tennessee Preparatory School in Memphis.

Coach Ewing anticipates Sodom will use his height to protect the rim and to help bolster the Hoyas’ rebounding ability. His length alone warrants playing time, and makes him a mismatch for anyone attempting to guard him in the paint.

Sodom is not expected to start, but he could play the 5 in a big lineup and make significant contributions off the bench.

Trey Dickerson (graduate transfer)

As the oldest member of the team, 23-year-old Trey Dickerson has years of experience to offer Georgetown basketball both on and off the court. He’s taken an unusual path to the Hilltop, beginning his career in junior college before transferring to Iowa in 2014. He then sat out for a year in order to transfer a second time to South Dakota. After leading the Coyotes to their first ever Summit League title, Dickerson decided to transfer once again—this time to Georgetown, where he is immediately eligible to play as a graduate student.

Dickerson, who earned Summit League All-Newcomer Team honors by averaging 10.4 points and 2.8 assists per game last season, will bring a much-needed spark to the Hoya offense, which lost its top two scorers in guards Rodney Pryor and L.J. Peak. In addition to contributing offensively off the bench, he firmly believes that he can provide the relatively-young Georgetown team with leadership as well, saying that he’ll “take [the younger players]under [his]wing and be there for them.”