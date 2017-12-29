Women’s basketball looks to continue its hot streak at Creighton

By:

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (6-5, 1-0 Big East) returns to the hardwood Saturday against the Creighton Bluejays (7-4, 1-0 Big East) in Omaha. The Hoyas will look to build momentum following a 75-43 romp over Providence (7-6, 0-1 Big East) as well as extend their overall winning streak to three games.

Junior guard Dionna White has emerged as the go-to option for the three-pronged Hoya offense, averaging 18.3 points per game. Georgetown’s other two double-digit scorers are senior guard Mikayla Venson with 14.5 ppg and senior forward Cynthia Petke with 12.1 ppg. Petke also averages a double-double, pulling down 10.7 rebounds per game.

Against Providence, Georgetown quickly established a commanding lead, starting the game on a 19-0 run. In a game the Hoyas never trailed, Georgetown’s three leading scorers dictated the action once more, combining for 52 of the team’s 75 points and providing some pesky defense as well, recording a total of 11 steals. White finished with 25 points on 11-18 shooting and Venson added 19 for the Hoyas, who held the Friars to an anemic 27.7 percent shooting from the field.

Georgetown will likely face a bigger test against Creighton, which is coming off of a 69-54 upset victory over No. 18 Villanova (10-1, 0-1 Big East). The Bluejays boast a potent offense, shooting nearly 40 percent from three-point range and 79 percent from the free throw line, while the Hoyas shoot only 31 percent and 67 percent in each respective category. To walk out of Omaha with a victory, Georgetown will need to slow down junior guard Audrey Faber, who is amongst the leaders in the Big East conference in scoring and three point shooting, at 18.9 points per game and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc. The Bluejays are battle-tested as well, having faced three ranked opponents (No. 13 Florida State (12-1, ACC), and then-No. 5 UCLA (9-2, Pac-12), Villanova) already this season.

Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m. ET and the game can be streamed on the Big East Digital Network. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for updates and breaking news.

