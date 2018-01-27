NBA All-Star Snubs

By:

All-Star team captains Stephen Curry and Lebron James have made their draft selections, and the rosters are now set for the NBA All-Star Game (Feb. 18). For the first time, the game will be played between two teams selected through a draft, instead of East vs. West. There are certainly combinations of intrigue, like Kyrie, Lebron, Durant and Westbrook all on the same team, but as always, the NBA has been buzzing about the players who were snubbed from the game. Following are a few of the players who have been labeled as “snubs,” and whether or not they actually deserved to be included in the All-Star Game.

Chris Paul, PG, Houston Rockets

Although CP3 is starting to get older, he has turned in a superb first half of the season. To this point, he is averaging 19.5 points, 8.7 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game. As always, Paul has shown off solid scoring and an uncanny ability to set up scoring chances for his teammates. He is one of the most well-rounded players in the league, and has had a significant part in the Houston Rockets to a 34-13 record, good for second in the West. Many are clamoring that Paul should have been selected instead of Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. Lillard is averaging 25.4 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game. Lillard scores much more, while Paul collects slightly more assists and rebounds. Overall, these two star guards have both put together great stat-lines, but Lillard earned his spot for good reason. Paul missed 17 games with a knee injury, and Lillard has been consistently putting up big numbers over a greater sample size. Though it’s not Paul’s fault, this makes Lillard’s performance this year much more impressive. CP3 has had a great season so far, but this year the 9-time All-Star will have to sit it out.

Paul George, SF, Oklahoma City Thunder

In his first year in OKC, George’s numbers are down a tick (most easily attributed to playing with Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony), but he is still performing at a high level. Thus far, his per-game averages are 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. After his gruesome injury with the USA Olympic team in 2014, he is continuing to look like the man that led the Pacers to the 1 seed in the East in 2013-14. He is a big reason why the Thunder have been playing even better lately. Like Paul, many have said that George deserves Lillard’s spot, but it would be more appropriate if George took Golden State forward Draymond Green’s spot. Green has been a great role player for the Warriors over the last four years, but do role players deserve to make the All-Star game? Green is averaging, 11.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game, which is actually eerily similar to the statline of the much criticized Lonzo Ball (10.2 points, 7.1 assists and rebounds). How would people react if Lonzo made the roster? There would be serious outcry, but since Green has already established himself as an important player on a championship team, nobody is saying anything. George has undeniably had a better season than Green, and therefore should be on the roster instead, especially since they play similar positions.

Andre Drummond, C, Detroit Pistons

In his sixth season in the league, Drummond has continued to be a consistent force down low for the Pistons. His 14.7 points per game is pretty solid, but he is also averaging a ridiculous 15.3 rebounds per game. He is the top rebounder across the league, yet he has been omitted from the roster. It seems absurd that he won’t be participating this year, especially when Boston center Al Horford has made the team. Horford has been a significant part of the Celtics’ spot at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, and is averaging 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. One might say that Horford has been a more well-rounded player, as Drummond is collecting just 3.9 assists per game, but that’s not enough to include Horford instead. For those who are into sabermetrics, Drummond is also leading the league in Defensive Win Shares (DWS) with 3.2, while Horford has 2.6. Considering his solid scoring, otherworldly rebounding, and elite defensive play, Drummond should easily have been selected over Horford.