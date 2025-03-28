Freshman Thomas Sorber, star forward for Georgetown men’s basketball, announced on Instagram that he is testing out the NBA Draft process, while maintaining college eligibility. Sorber wrote that he wants “to receive feedback from NBA teams” while considering whether to play professionally or return to Georgetown next year.

Despite a season-ending injury, Sorber averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season, winning BIG EAST Freshman of the Week seven times. He was a unanimous selection to the all-BIG EAST Freshman Team. Thanks to his standout play, Sorber’s name came up in conversations about next year’s NBA Draft. Multiple NBA Draft predictions have had Sorber as a first-round pick, even a lottery (top-14) pick. Currently, he is the No. 24 prospect in the NBA Draft, according to ESPN.

However, Sorber did leave an option open for returning to the Hilltop. There is still a chance he could return next year, which would be welcome news for Hoya fans.





