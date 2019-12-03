Amid Chaos and Confusion, Men’s Basketball Travels to Play Oklahoma State

Amid Chaos and Confusion, Men’s Basketball Travels to Play Oklahoma State

By:
12/03/2019

Not even two weeks ago, the Georgetown men’s basketball team looked a group on the rise, with a future even brighter than its already-hopeful present. They had just dismissed No. 22 Texas 82-66 in the first round of the 2K Empire Classic, and there were still plenty of positives to take away from an 81-73 defeat to No. 1 Duke. On Wednesday night, the Hoyas will take the floor as 11.5-point underdogs against Oklahoma State. They will try to keep pace with the undefeated Cowboys in the Blue & Gray’s first game without two of their All-Big East Freshmen selections from a season ago, as the program has been dealt a colossal blow to their future prospects.

Sophomore guard James Akinjo and sophomore forward Josh LeBlanc will not be members of the team for the remainder of the season and desire to transfer, per a press release from the university. From the same announcement, “allegations were reported publicly against three members of the team…The allegations do not involve James Akinjo.” 

Four long days ago, Georgetown (4-3, Big East) was beaten by UNC-Greensboro (6-1, 1-0 Southern Conference) 65-61 at home. Akinjo led the team with 12 points, while senior center Omer Yurtseven added 10 points and nine rebounds in defeat. Akinjo, Yurtseven, and sophomore guard Mac McClung attempted 37 of the Hoyas’ 57 field goals, shooting just 27.0% on them. Though Georgetown pulled down 15 offensive rebounds, they only grabbed 24 on the defensive end while ceding 16 offensive boards to the Spartans. 

The Cowboys, for their part, have impressed in the early stages of the season. They have played two Power 5 opponents to this point, seeing off Syracuse 86-72 before walloping Ole Miss 78-37 last week. Oklahoma State ranks 12th nationally in defensive efficiency according to Ken Pomeroy, and four Cowboys average double-digit points. That group is led by sophomore guard Isaac Likekele, while sophomore forward Yor Anei is averaging 7.6 rebounds and 3.3 blocks and should prove a formidable matchup for Yurtseven on the inside.

This matchup will be a considerable test of the Hoyas’ resolve ahead of what could be a season of upheaval. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. in Stillwater, with a TV broadcast available on ESPN+ and a radio feed from 1450 AM. Live stats are available from guhoyas.com. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for live coverage and coverage of all fall sports on the Hilltop.

Image Credits: John Picker / The Georgetown Voice

About Author

Will Shanahan

Will Shanahan Will Shanahan is a junior in the McDonough School of Business, and Sports Executive of The Voice. He spends his days plotting visits to downstairs Leo's when the omelet line will be short and trying to recall memories of his middling high school football career.


You may also like

Image from Google
Two Players Depart Men’s Basketball Team
Women’s Basketball Falls to Fresno State in Los Angeles
3-seed Men’s Soccer Continues Dominance with Third Round Rout of Louisville

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

@GtownVoice Twitter
The Voice Instagram
Contact

Georgetown University
The Georgetown Voice
Box 571066
Washington, D.C. 20057

The Georgetown Voice office is located in Leavey 424.

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in The Georgetown Voice do not necessarily represent the views of the administration, faculty, or students of Georgetown University unless specifically stated.

By accessing, browsing, and otherwise using this site, you agree to our Disclaimer and Terms of Use. Find more information here: https://georgetownvoice.com/disclaimer/.

Searching