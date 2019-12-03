Amid Chaos and Confusion, Men’s Basketball Travels to Play Oklahoma State

By:

Not even two weeks ago, the Georgetown men’s basketball team looked a group on the rise, with a future even brighter than its already-hopeful present. They had just dismissed No. 22 Texas 82-66 in the first round of the 2K Empire Classic, and there were still plenty of positives to take away from an 81-73 defeat to No. 1 Duke. On Wednesday night, the Hoyas will take the floor as 11.5-point underdogs against Oklahoma State. They will try to keep pace with the undefeated Cowboys in the Blue & Gray’s first game without two of their All-Big East Freshmen selections from a season ago, as the program has been dealt a colossal blow to their future prospects.

Sophomore guard James Akinjo and sophomore forward Josh LeBlanc will not be members of the team for the remainder of the season and desire to transfer, per a press release from the university. From the same announcement, “allegations were reported publicly against three members of the team…The allegations do not involve James Akinjo.”

Four long days ago, Georgetown (4-3, Big East) was beaten by UNC-Greensboro (6-1, 1-0 Southern Conference) 65-61 at home. Akinjo led the team with 12 points, while senior center Omer Yurtseven added 10 points and nine rebounds in defeat. Akinjo, Yurtseven, and sophomore guard Mac McClung attempted 37 of the Hoyas’ 57 field goals, shooting just 27.0% on them. Though Georgetown pulled down 15 offensive rebounds, they only grabbed 24 on the defensive end while ceding 16 offensive boards to the Spartans.

The Cowboys, for their part, have impressed in the early stages of the season. They have played two Power 5 opponents to this point, seeing off Syracuse 86-72 before walloping Ole Miss 78-37 last week. Oklahoma State ranks 12th nationally in defensive efficiency according to Ken Pomeroy, and four Cowboys average double-digit points. That group is led by sophomore guard Isaac Likekele, while sophomore forward Yor Anei is averaging 7.6 rebounds and 3.3 blocks and should prove a formidable matchup for Yurtseven on the inside.

This matchup will be a considerable test of the Hoyas’ resolve ahead of what could be a season of upheaval. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. in Stillwater, with a TV broadcast available on ESPN+ and a radio feed from 1450 AM. Live stats are available from guhoyas.com. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for live coverage and coverage of all fall sports on the Hilltop.

