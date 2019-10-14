Field Hockey Falls In Overtime To Temple and Towson

By:

10/14/2019

Georgetown field hockey (5-9, 1-3 Big East) fell 2-1 to Temple (5-6, 1-3 Big East) in golden-goal overtime on Friday and 3-2 against Towson (2-11, 0-1 CAA). The Hoyas’ comeback was cut short as the first period of overtime came to a close against Temple and Towson finished off the Hoyas with a stroke.

Friday’s game was Georgetown’s first of two pink out games this season. The Hoyas wore pink jerseys to help bring awareness to breast cancer.

The Blue & Gray had an early opportunity in the third minute but freshman forward Ellie Maransky’s shot went wide of the cage. The rest of the quarter was slow with Maransky’s shot being the only one taken. In the 12th minute, junior midfielder Dani Batze picked up the first green card of the game for Temple.

The Owls had the upper hand in the second quarter, earning seven penalty corners. On their first corner of the game, senior midfielder Kathryn Edgar’s shot was blocked by GU’s defense. In the 21st minute, junior back Ali Cronin inserted the ball off of a corner but GU’s offense was unable to take a shot. Two minutes later, the Owls stepped on the gas, earning six penalty corners in a two-minute span. Batze and freshman midfielder Kerrie Lorenz both had their shots blocked in that span. The two teams finished the half level at zero.

Temple started the second half on fire, earning a penalty corner in the 33rd minute. 30 seconds later, sophomore goalie Ciara Weets saved Batze’s shot but senior midfielder Becky Gerhart collected the rebound and gave Temple the lead. In the 38th minute, Lorenz’s shot was blocked by GU’s flyers. A minute later, Batze’s chance flew wide of the Georgetown goal.

Georgetown’s attacking efforts began showing signs of life in the fourth quarter with senior midfielder Michaela Bruno’s shot on goal. In the eighth minute, junior forward Cami Osborne’s shot was saved off junior back Anna Farley’s insertion. Shortly after, senior back Ashley Leverrett’s shot was saved and junior midfielder Kylee Cunningham collected the rebound but her shot was blocked by TU’s defense. Temple countered off the blocked shot and forced Weets to make a save at the other end of the pitch. The Hoyas clawed themselves back into the game with three minutes left in the game off Farley’s goal from her own penalty corner.

Level at a goal apiece, the teams headed into golden-goal overtime. Temple and Georgetown went back and forth, charging down the field, as Osborne and Batze failed to convert their shots. Georgetown was awarded a penalty corner in the 66th minute but they could not get a shot off. With two minutes left in the first overtime period, Batze’s shot deflected off Weets and found the back of the cage.

Two days later, the Hoyas traveled to Towson for a non-conference matchup. The Tigers capitalized in the first minute off a Georgetown turnover, dribbling in from the right-wing before freshman forward Samantha Aljets placed a wide-open shot off of the far post and in. In the seventh minute, freshman forward Ellie Maransky took the Hoyas’ first shot but freshman goalkeeper Tess Okkerse made the save. With two minutes left in the quarter, sophomore midfielder Halle Gill inserted a corner to junior back Ali Cronin, but Cronin’s shot was blocked illegally, earning the Hoyas back-to-back corners. Once again, Gill inserted to Cronin but her shot sailed high.

Senior midfielder Michaela Bruno had the first chance of the second quarter, but her shot flew wide of the cage in the 19th minute. Two minutes later, junior midfielder Kylee Cunningham was shown a green card, giving Towson a player advantage. In the 26th minute, Maransky intercepted a pass at midfield, passing to senior midfielder Jordan Sweeney, who dribbled through a defender’s legs at the edge of the circle, assisting junior forward Cami Osborne as she slotted the ball past the keeper’s near post. In the 29th minute, Maransky air dribbled in from the circle to the stroke mark before sending her shot wide.

The Tigers started the second half with the ball, earning a penalty corner in the 34th minute. A minute later, Osborne recovered her own rebound, hitting the bottom left corner of the cage with her second shot. Towson earned two more corners in the 37th and 38th minute but they were unable to get a shot off. Freshman goalie Meghan Maynes saved the Tigers’ second shot on target in the 41st minute before saving Aljets’ shot two minutes later.

In the 50th minute, Cronin inserted to Osborne, who sent a shot wide of the cage. Three minutes later, the Tigers’ freshman forward Georgia Beachley tied the game at two with a controversial goal. Beachley’s wide-open goal seemed to be just outside the circle, but the referee decided that she was within the circle even though he did not have a clear line of sight to the ball. Maynes made the final save in regulation time off of a Towson penalty corner in the 55th minute. With a minute to go, Beachley was shown a green card.

Tied at two, the game headed into seven against seven, golden-goal overtime. Beachley gave Georgetown a player advantage, receiving a green card for a late tackle on Cunningham. The player advantage did not last long, with Osborne picking up a green card for a previous tackle and her subsequent shouting at the referee. Then, a 50-yard sprint by Cunningham thwarted a great opportunity for the Tigers. The only shot on target during the period came from a penalty corner for the Hoyas with three minutes to play.

Georgetown dominated possession in the final overtime period but they were unable to get a shot off. In the 76th minute, sophomore defender Sydney Stephenson was called for interference on a Towson attacker, giving the Tigers a stroke. Head coach Christy Longacre made a tactical switch, subbing in sophomore goalie Ciara Weets for Maynes. In the end, the switch did not make a difference, with Beachley deflecting her shot off Weets’ blocker into the net, handing the Tigers their second win of the season.

Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for coverage and continuing coverage of fall sports at Georgetown.

Image Credits: Steven Kingkiner / The Georgetown Voice