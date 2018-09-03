Volleyball travels to VCU

By:

The Georgetown women’s volleyball team (4-4, Big East) looks to go above .500 against VCU (1-5, A-10) on Tuesday in Richmond. The Blue and Gray are coming off a 2-2 split of the annual Georgetown Classic at McDonough Arena, while the Spiders try to get back on track after dropping four of their first five contests of the season.

The Hoyas were locked in for each of their four contests in the Classic, prevailing 3-0 over Norfolk State (0-4, MEAC) and George Mason (2-3, A-10) and dropping close matches against Penn (2-2, Ivy League) and UNC Wilmington (3-3, CAA), both 3-2. Friday began with Georgetown easily dispatching Norfolk State, who never threatened the Hoyas in a 25-13, 25-17, 25-10 decision. The evening tilt with Penn proved to be more competitive, as the teams traded sets before the Quakers squeaked by, 16-14 in the tiebreaking frame. The same script played out on Saturday for the Hoyas, as they won fairly comfortably against George Mason, 25-14, 25-22, 15-25, 25-16, before engaging in a five-set barn-burner with UNC Wilmington that ended with the Seahawks prevailing 15-9 in the final period.

So far, on the young season, junior transfer outside hitter Iva Vujosevic has emerged as an offensive force for the Hoyas, averaging 17 kills per contest, including a 30-kill performance against UNC Wilmington. Senior middle blocker Symone Speech, a preseason First Team All-Big East selection, and senior outside hitter Alyssa Sinnette have continued their leadership of the team, both averaging double-digit kills. Senior libero Kenzie Higareda continues to spearhead the defense and broke the Georgetown career digs record on Saturday, tallying a whopping 34 against UNC-Wilmington to give her 1,632 for her career.

Against the Spiders, the Hoyas will look to utilize their advantages on both sides of the ball versus an opponent that has won only one set in its past two matches. First serve is slated for 6:00 p.m ET and the match can be streamed on the Big East Digital Network or ESPN plus. Follow @GUVoiceSports for game day updates, breaking news, and continuing coverage of Georgetown fall sports.

