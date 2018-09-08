Field Hockey blows out LIU-Brooklyn

Field Hockey blows out LIU-Brooklyn

By:
09/08/2018

The Georgetown field hockey team (5-0, Big East) blew out the LIU-Brooklyn Blackbirds (0-5, MAAC) 7-0 on Friday afternoon. Junior forward Lindsay Getz led the way with two goals while five other players scored in a dominant performance.

The Hoyas came out strong from the first whistle, with Getz breezing past the Blackbirds defense to score in the opening two minutes. The defense then withstood a flurry of LIU pressure with three penalty corners before heading back on the offensive. Senior forward Helena Masiello doubled the Georgetown lead off a penalty corner in the 25th minute, and the teams went into halftime at that score.

Georgetown outshot LIU 10-2 in the first half while never quite coming out of second gear. The second half was a different story. Getz scored her second in the 42nd minute, and sophomore midfielder Kylee Cunningham made it 4-0 a minute later. Junior back Emily Fraser added the fifth in the 52nd minute, and three minutes later, sophomore attacker Cami Osborne got her goal to make it 6-0. Junior midfielder Michaela Bruno rounded out the scoring a minute later, and the Hoyas cruised through the final 15 minutes of the 7-0 win.

The Hoyas finished with a dominant 31-3 shooting advantage and forced LIU junior goalkeeper Molly Jannell into 11 saves while neither Georgetown goalkeeper had to make a single one. This dominance was more pronounced in the second half as Georgetown poured on 21 shots while limiting the Blackbirds to a single one.

The Hoyas will look to take this momentum into their Big East opener at Villanova (2-2, Big East) on Friday at 6 p.m. ET in the first of a four-game road trip. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for more updates and coverage of all fall sports at Georgetown.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information

About Author

jorge-deneve Los Angeles native. Still wondering where the Galaxy went wrong and decided buying Jermaine Jones was a good idea.


You may also like

Men’s soccer looks to return to winning ways against Yale
No. 8 women’s soccer hosts George Mason
Football plays Campbell in Home Opener

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

@GtownVoice Twitter
The Voice Instagram
Contact

Georgetown University
The Georgetown Voice
Box 571066
Washington, D.C. 20057

The Georgetown Voice office is located in Leavey 424.

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in the Georgetown Voice do not necessarily represent the views of the administration, faculty, or students of Georgetown University unless specifically stated.

By accessing, browsing, and otherwise using this site, you agree to our Disclaimer and Terms of Use. Find more information here: http://georgetownvoice.com/disclaimer/.

Searching