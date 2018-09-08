Field Hockey blows out LIU-Brooklyn

By:

The Georgetown field hockey team (5-0, Big East) blew out the LIU-Brooklyn Blackbirds (0-5, MAAC) 7-0 on Friday afternoon. Junior forward Lindsay Getz led the way with two goals while five other players scored in a dominant performance.

The Hoyas came out strong from the first whistle, with Getz breezing past the Blackbirds defense to score in the opening two minutes. The defense then withstood a flurry of LIU pressure with three penalty corners before heading back on the offensive. Senior forward Helena Masiello doubled the Georgetown lead off a penalty corner in the 25th minute, and the teams went into halftime at that score.

Georgetown outshot LIU 10-2 in the first half while never quite coming out of second gear. The second half was a different story. Getz scored her second in the 42nd minute, and sophomore midfielder Kylee Cunningham made it 4-0 a minute later. Junior back Emily Fraser added the fifth in the 52nd minute, and three minutes later, sophomore attacker Cami Osborne got her goal to make it 6-0. Junior midfielder Michaela Bruno rounded out the scoring a minute later, and the Hoyas cruised through the final 15 minutes of the 7-0 win.

The Hoyas finished with a dominant 31-3 shooting advantage and forced LIU junior goalkeeper Molly Jannell into 11 saves while neither Georgetown goalkeeper had to make a single one. This dominance was more pronounced in the second half as Georgetown poured on 21 shots while limiting the Blackbirds to a single one.

The Hoyas will look to take this momentum into their Big East opener at Villanova (2-2, Big East) on Friday at 6 p.m. ET in the first of a four-game road trip. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for more updates and coverage of all fall sports at Georgetown.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information