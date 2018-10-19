No. 4 Women’s Soccer Stays Undefeated With OT Win Over Marquette

By:

The No. 4 Georgetown women’s soccer team (13-0-2, 7-0 Big East) overcame Marquette (3-11-2, 1-5-1 Big East) 2-1 on a cool Thursday evening in Milwaukee, WI. It took two overtime periods, but the Hoyas finally found a winner in the 102nd minute through senior forward Caitlin Farrell’s 15th goal of the season. With this win, Georgetown remains undefeated on the season and secures a first round bye in the Big East tournament.

The Golden Eagles came out aggressive in the first half, with their season on the line, but were only able to generate real opportunities on the counter attack. Georgetown controlled possession for the most part, and outshot Marquette 10-4 in the first half. In the 13th minute, Farrell had a decent opportunity from outside the box and sent a rocket into the side netting. Three minutes later, junior forward Paula Germino-Watnick, who was active down the left side throughout the night, sidestepped her defender and launched a long shot, but Marquette’s junior goalkeeper Maddy Henry saved it at her near post. This was a consistent theme, as Henry put on a dazzling display between the sticks with 10 saves on the match.

The remainder of the first half was a back-and-forth affair, and neither team was able to find a goal going into the break.

In the second half, Farrell had another opportunity in the 61st minute. She took a shot from the top of the box, but Henry made a nice stop at the far post and saved a follow up shot from graduate student forward Kyra Carusa.

A minute later, the deadlock was broken. Marquette freshman defender Katie Koker sent in a ball from the right side to the top of box where sophomore forward Kylie Sprecher took one touch and lofted the bouncing ball high into the air over senior goalkeeper Arielle Schechtman’s outstretched arms and just under the crossbar.

After going down, the Hoyas ramped up their intensity and got an excellent opportunity in the 66th minute after Marquette fouled them inside the box. Carusa stepped up to take the kick, but her shot to the left was denied by Henry.

Georgetown kept up the pressure and Carusa eventually got her redemption in the 72nd minute. She received the ball on the left side of the box, then shook off two defenders and curled the ball into the far corner for her seventh goal on the season. After the game, head coach Dave Nolan spoke about Carusa’s resolve.

“Penalty kicks can sometimes be a bit of a lottery and I’ll give their keeper credit,” he said. “She made a great save and she was exceptional tonight. But Kyra’s such a fighter and such a leader, that if anything, she double her intensity after that. She took the team on her shoulders and got us back in the game and it gave us the momentum to finish the game.”

After the equalizer, neither team could create many opportunities and the game went to extra time. In the first period, the Hoyas took four shots and had three corner kicks, but were unable to find the breakthrough and it seemed as if they were headed for their third draw of the season.

However, just two minutes into the second overtime, junior defender Meaghan Nally found Farrell at the top of the box. Farrell turned and fired a shot off the post and in for her second golden goal in three games.

“I have got to give my kids credit because we kept knocking on the door and we kept asking questions,” Nolan said. “And Caitlin comes up with the magic goal to win it.”

Georgetown outshot the Golden Eagles 26-9 on the game and took 11 corners to their two.

Next up for the Hoyas is their final home game of the season on Sunday against Butler (10-4-1, 4-1-1 Big East) in a fight for the Big East title. The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Big East Digital Network with live stats on guhoyas.com. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for more women’s soccer coverage and coverage of Georgetown sports.

“This all leads up to Sunday’s game versus Butler with a Big East Regular Season Crown on the line,” Nolan said. “The girls are excited for the opportunity.”

