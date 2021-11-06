Meet the new gals

Mary Clougherty | 6’0” | Guard

Mary Clougherty is the second new graduate guard for the Hoyas. Clougherty hails from Herndon, Va., and was a four-year starter at

Chantilly High School. She dominated the court, earning First Team All-State honors as a senior, taking home the team’s award of Most Valuable Player three times, and serving as a captain for two years. At Lehigh University, she had a breakout season her senior year, grabbing a Second Team All-Patriot League selection and leading the league in 3-pointers. She also served as the team captain her senior year at Lehigh—leadership essential to the success of the new Georgetown team. Howard hopes her “range and quick release” will translate into strong play for the Hoyas this season.

Natalie Jasper | 5’5” | Guard

Hailing from Pittsburgh, Pa., Natalie Jasper is a freshman guard who brings high energy and work ethic to the Hoya team. Jasper, a preferred walk-on, attended The Ellis School and graduated as the all-time leading scorer with 1,214 points. She served as team captain for two years, earning the 2A WPIAL Player of the Year Award and two selections to the 2A WPIAL First Team All-Section. Hoya blue runs in Jasper’s veins, as both of her parents attended and ran track at Georgetown. Jasper’s hopes to continue this familial success in Georgetown athletics, and her drive and abilities on the court will position her as a key player this season.

Ariel Jenkins | 6’3” | Center

Born and raised in Piscataway, N.J., Ariel Jenkins is a center who aims to contribute to the success of the team in the post and use her high basketball IQ to stretch the floor. As a junior at Stuart Country Day School, Jenkins averaged 11.1 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. Howard praises Jenkins for her ability to “hit the offensive glass really well,” adding, “she has a nice touch and a good spot up shot.” Ranked as the 85th recruit in her class by Prospects Nation, Jenkins is expected to be physically dominant in the post, collecting rebounds and blocking shots.

Kaliyah Myricks | 6’2” | Forward

Kaliyah Myricks, a four-star recruit, is one of two incoming freshman forwards for the Hoyas, aiming to dominate inside with her physicality

and intensity. During her time at The George School in Newtown, Pa., Myricks was a four-year starter and a twoyear captain. Averaging 17 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists per game as a junior, Myricks possesses a diverse skill set, which earned her a spot on the First Team AllLeague, as well as an honorable mention as a sophomore. Howard praises her ability to score “from all three levels on the court,” which will make her a key part of the Hoyas’s offensive efforts this season.

Brianna Scott | 6’4” | Forward

Brianna Scott, a freshman forward from Reston, Va., is poised to make use of her “ability to post up, rebound, and block shots,” as coach James Howard says. At 6’4”, Scott is a force to be reckoned with down low but can also shoot the three pointer, making her a versatile addition to the squad. During her time at South Lakes High School, where her mother is the coach, Scott earned First Team All-Liberty District, First Team AllNorthern Region, and Second Team All-State honors. In her breakout junior season, she averaged 13.9 points, 10.5

rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game. Scott’s abilities on both ends of the floor set her up for success in her freshman year.

Kaylin West | 5’7” | Guard

Kaylin West, one of two graduate students joining the Georgetown roster this season, will bring her talent and leadership from her time as a guard at Coastal Carolina. In 105 appearances, West had 31 starts and averaged 3.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. In her 2017-18 season, she earned a spot on the Sun Belt Conference Commissioner’s List. Born and raised in Bethlehem, Pa., West played one season at IMG Academy and finished her high school career at Liberty High School, averaging 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 3.4 steals per game her senior season.