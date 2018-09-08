Men’s soccer looks to return to winning ways against Yale

By:

The No. 20 Georgetown men’s soccer team (2-1-1, Big East) will take on the Yale Bulldogs (1-1, Ivy) this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The matchup will be held at George Washington’s Mount Vernon Sports Complex and marks the Hoyas’ last game before conference play starts next week.

Georgetown enters Sunday’s game looking for the three points they were unable to attain in last week’s draw with Stanford (1-0-3, PAC-12). The Blue and Gray put up a good fight, outshooting Stanford 29-16 (10-4 on target) and scoring on a goal from senior midfielder Ethan Lochner. However, a late Stanford goal in the 87th minute pushed the game into overtime, where both teams failed to score. Another upside for the Hoyas is their defense, which only allowed four shots on goal against Stanford. It’s led by freshman goalkeeper Giannis Nikopolidis who has only conceded three goals in just under 400 minutes on the season. Offensively, sophomore forward Derek Dodson has continued his success from his freshman season, scoring three goals. He is helped by junior forward Achara and Lochner, who have a goal apiece. The team hopes to carry its resilience into Sunday’s match.

The Bulldogs have played only two games thus far, due to a cancellation with Howard on Friday. They too will be looking for redemption as they come off of a tough 2-1 loss to Fairfield (2-2, MAAC) last Monday. The game against the heavy shooting Georgetown team should be a good test for Yale and its defense which has allowed just three shots on goal the whole season.

An earlier version of the piece stated the location of the match as Shaw Field. The location has been changed due to inclement weather in the Washington, D.C., region.

Image Credits: Georgetown Sports Information