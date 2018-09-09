Women’s Soccer prevails over George Mason

09/09/2018

The No. 8 Georgetown women’s soccer team (5-0-2, Big East) came away with a come-from-behind, 2-1 victory at George Mason (4-3, Atlantic 10). Senior forward Caitlin Farrell and graduate student forward Kyra Carusa scored the two goals for Georgetown after Mason’s freshman forward/midfielder Emma van der Vorst opened the scoring late in the first half.

Despite a late venue change because of inclement weather in the D.C. area, the Hoyas were the stronger of the two teams in the early stages, peppering Mason’s sophomore goalkeeper Louisa Moser’s goal with five shots in the opening 15 minutes. Georgetown’s junior goalkeeper Lauren Gallagher also started the game confidently, making two early saves in roughly the same time frame, but became less busy as the game wore on. As the Hoyas applied more consistent pressure, the Patriots continued to throw their bodies in the way of shots, blocking four Georgetown attempts in the first half. Van der Vorst struck in the 39th minute with a header from a free kick, putting Mason up at the start of the half despite Georgetown’s 12-4 shooting advantage.

The Hoyas would rally in the second half with Farrell scoring past Mason’s redshirt junior goalkeeper Morgan Symmers from a rebound in the 58th minute, starting a new flurry of Georgetown pressure. The Hoyas recorded five shots in the 15 minutes immediately following the goal, along with a series of fouls from the Patriots and a yellow card for Mason’s sophomore defender Shannon Lee. Carusa ultimately scored in the 72nd minute with a close range finish for her fourth goal of the season, and the Hoyas locked down the Mason offense, not allowing a single shot for the remainder of the contest.

The Hoyas return to action at No. 23 Princeton (4-1, Ivy League) on Thursday night for their second top-25 matchup of the season. For updates on women’s soccer, as well as the other fall sports at Georgetown, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

